Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, dressed to impress at the Grammys in matching black outfits.

She sported a velvety black dress with sleeves hanging off her shoulders, large cutouts, and a thigh-high slit to show off her long legs. It featured lace over the bodice and the velvet skirt draped to the floor.

Chanel elevated her look with long, lace black gloves that went past her elbows and gave her ensemble extra elegance. She wore tall black heels that were embellished with a silver pin.

The TV personality let her luscious brunette locks loose, and they cascaded over her shoulders and back in perfect curls. Her makeup was just as stunning, with a glossy pink pout, rosy cheeks, and dark lashes.

After giving birth only months ago, she has bounced right back and is ready to take on any event with the best of fashion.

Dom’s look was just as breathtaking, and he matched in a chic black suit that showed off his model figure. He accessorized with a silver chain necklace, and he looked amazing with Chanel.

The couple’s overall look was drop-dead gorgeous, and the two complemented each other perfectly.

Chanel West Coast celebrates love with ColourPop Cosmetics

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching, and Chanel attended the perfect event to celebrate it.

The brunette beauty was pretty in pink for ColourPop Cosmetics’s Valentine’s Event. Chanel struck a pose under a pink and red balloon arch with a teddy bear that was taller than her.

She wore a pink minidress with a plunging neckline and paired it with chunky white sneakers that included pink embellishments. She carried a sparkly pink purse in her hand, and her hair and makeup were as lovely as always.

The series of photos she posted to Instagram showcased her posing happily at the event and with her friends. ColourPop Cosmetics sells makeup products, so everyone’s face was a beautiful work of art.

Chanel West Coast models in a bikini for Coast Swim

Chanel shared breathtaking poolside images in a bikini from Coasty Swim.

The star was simply radiant in the pink bikini, which had a colorful design and featured ruffles on the top and bottoms. It highlighted her incredible physique, and it included a matching cover-up skirt.

Coasty Swim sells a variety of swimwear just like the one that Chanel modeled in the stunning image.

Chanel captioned her post, “Livin that @coastyswim life 👙 Fave 1-3? www.coastyswim.com.” It earned over 77,000 likes and thousands of comments.