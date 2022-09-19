Chaka Zulu arrested: Ludacris’ manager charged with murder

Ludacris, pictured, has had Chaka Zulu as his long-time manager. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu has been arrested on a murder charge.

The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was involved in a triple shooting in June that left a young man dead.

He was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery, per jail records.

Zulu was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire and claimed he acted in self-defense.

He is the co-founder of Ludacris’ record label Disturbing tha Peace.

Zulu turned himself in earlier this week and was released the same day after posting $200,000 bond, per CNN.

Zulu was one of three men shot during the exchange of gunfire on June 26. The music executive was reportedly hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting left a 23-year-old man, Artez Benton, dead.

The music exec shared a statement from his attorney Gabe Banks on his Instagram page, demanding justice for Ludacris’ manager.

“Mr. Chaka Zulu, the beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022,” the statement reads.

“A close review of all of the evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveal that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.”

The statement claims that Zulu nearly died from the injury he sustained in the triple shooting. The letter also says he owns the restaurant where the shooting occurred.

“In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he was licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants.”

His legal counsel concludes the statement by adding that Zulu is confident that he will beat the case and had no choice but to defend himself.

Artez Benton’s family believes he was at the wrong place at the wrong time

Artez Benton’s family previously spoke out to the media about his death. In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, family members said they were shocked and believed the bullet was not meant for the late 23-year-old.

Benton was a Young Harris College alumnus, and his family is still seeking answers about the fatal incident.