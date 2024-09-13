Chad McQueen, Karate Kid star and son of actor Steve McQueen, dies at 63

Chad McQueen, known for his iconic role as Dutch in The Karate Kid film series and as the son of legendary actor Steve McQueen, passed away on Wednesday, September 11.

He passed away at his ranch in Palm Desert, California.

According to Variety, McQueen, 63, reportedly died from complications stemming from an injury that led to organ failure.

Per the report, he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

McQueen’s wife, Jeanie, and two of his children, Chase and Madison, released a statement expressing their grief:

The statement reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father and devoted husband truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.”

They emphasized how his passion for racing honored his father’s legacy and instilled valuable lessons in them, which they will carry on​.

Chad McQueen’s scheduling conflicts prevent Cobra Kai appearance

Chad McQueen was best known for his role as Dutch, a notorious Cobra Kai gang member who antagonized Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (1984) and its sequel, The Karate Kid Part II (1986). His character’s ruthless nature became a key part of ’80s pop culture.

Although fans hoped for McQueen’s return to the Cobra Kai TV series, it was ultimately revealed that his character was serving time in prison, and scheduling conflicts prevented McQueen’s appearance in the show​.

Aside from his memorable role in The Karate Kid series, Chad McQueen appeared in several other films. His acting portfolio was more modest compared to his father’s. He starred in the 1993 action movie Firepower and the 1995 film Red Line, which highlighted his affinity for high-octane roles.

McQueen also appeared in New York Cop (1993), further cementing his typecast as an action figure. His final film credit came in 2001 with Fall: The Price of Silence, where he acted alongside Michael Madsen and Daniel Baldwin. Despite his limited on-screen appearances, McQueen balanced his film career with a passion for motorsports.

Chad McQueen had a near-fatal motorsports crash

While McQueen’s acting career did not reach the heights of his father’s, his true passion lay in auto racing.

Following Steve McQueen’s footsteps, Chad became a professional race car driver, participating in prestigious events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

He founded McQueen Racing, a company focused on high-performance cars and motorcycles.

Despite a near-fatal crash during a practice run for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2006, McQueen remained active in the racing world through his company and various ventures​.

McQueen is survived by his wife, Jeanie, his children Chase, Madison, and Steven, and his mother, Neile Adams. Steven is best known for his role on The Vampire Diaries​.

Chad McQueen’s legacy as both an actor and a racer, much like his father’s, will continue to inspire future generations.