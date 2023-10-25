Cedric ‘Beastie’ Jones dead at 46

Actor Cedric “Beastie” Jones has passed away at 46.

Earlier this week, Beastie Boxing took to Instagram to share the disheartening news of Cedric’s passing.

“Cedric was a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others,” the gym wrote in their post on October 20. “He genuinely wanted everyone to become the best version of themselves. He was a gift.”

“Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym,” the tribute continued. “As founder of Beastie Boxing and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible.”

According to The Daily Mail, his death was unexpected and shocked his entire family.

At this time, no details of the actor’s passing have been shared.

Cedric Jones leaves behind a legacy

Jones wasn’t always an actor or a community figure. The Emancipation star was homeless for quite a while in Compton, California, before he got into fitness and eventually opened his beloved gym, Beastie Boxing Gym, in Manhattan Beach.

He worked with stars like Chris Pratt and Will Smith in movies and at his gym. He starred in The Terminal List, The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw, Princess of the Row, and Marshall County, with 2022’s Emancipation being his most recent role.

Emancipation’s director, Antoine Fuqua, shared a tribute to Jones on his Instagram page.

Fuqua wrote, “R.I.P to my good brother and friend. You were always the light in the room and on the set. You will be deeply missed and forever loved. MAY THE WIND ALWAYS BE UNDER YOUR WINGS CHAMP as you ascend into the Heavens. Dream team forever.”

How to support the Jones family

Jones left behind his wife and four children. Since his passing, a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with expenses.

The fundraiser describes Jones as “a loving father, devoted husband, caring son, brother, community leader, and incredible friend who inspired others.”

Part of Jones’ work included the BMoved Foundation, where he helped young boys in the community through different hardships and helped them grow into young men.

The fundraiser adds, “Providing a safe space with numerous free resources, he supported and believed in each of these boys, supporting them to graduate from high school, and for many, become the first in their families to graduate with a university degree. The Support of Bmoved supports our youth from their formative years into young adulthood; helping them make wise decisions and keeping them in a positive mental and physical space. BMOVED cultivates future citizens, community members, fathers and leaders.”

The GoFundMe also advises that Jones left behind his wife and four children, who now need our help. Over $42,000 has been raised out of the $135,000 goal.

The GoFundMe can be accessed here.