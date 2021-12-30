Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in a black bikini selfie as she gets a tan

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been married to actor Michael Douglas for 21 years. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Featureflash

Welsh beauty Catherine Zeta-Jones sent pulses racing with a stunning bikini selfie. The mother of two shared the gorgeous photo with her 3.9 Instagram followers.

The Academy Award-winning actress struck a sultry pose as she laid down to get a tan in an undisclosed location.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Zeta-Jones put her slender figure on display while shooting an ad for her lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones.

She danced to David Bowie‘s song Let’s Dance in a black crop top and matching leggings.

In a new Instagram post, the Mask of Zorro actress wore a black bikini with a ribbon showing off her ageless skin with her long brunette hair loose.

In the caption, the 52-year-old wrote: “Sun’s out☀️🌞☀️🌞,” indicating that she is getting a tan as she relaxes.

While she did not disclose her location, it appears Zeta-Jones spent the Christmas holidays with her husband of 21 years Michael Douglas in Bermuda.

Douglas shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing that he is spending time in the home of his late mother, Diana Douglas, who died in 2015 at age 92.

“Hello everyone! Welcome to the lovely little island of Bermuda!” the veteran actor wrote in the caption, continuing:

“This island has been my Mother’s family home for more than 400 years! It is so nice to be back! Wishing you all a great weekend and we will catch up soon! MD.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals that she only wants to eat desserts

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Zeta-Jones spoke about her diet and how she has maintained her slim figure for over 30 years.

She revealed that she doesn’t skip meals or her daily vitamins and enjoys a cup of coffee

“I always eat breakfast; I’m not one of those people who can skip it. I have a go-to breakfast that happens every day,” Catherine said, adding:

“Right now, I’ve just switched. In the winter months, I have porridge with banana, brown sugar, and berries. Come daylight savings, when we spring forward, I switch to my nonfat Greek yogurt with my berries and my granola.”

The actress also shared that she has a sweet tooth, longing for the days when she can indulge in her favorite junk food.

“When I get really old, I’m going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life,” she confessed. “I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It’s a goal.”

While Zeta-Jones has taken a break from the silver screen, she has been working in television.

She is set to star in Netflix horror-comedy Wednesday — based on Wednesday Addams of the Addams Family. Catherine Zeta-Jones will portray Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the family.