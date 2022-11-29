Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her impressively long legs in tall heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Catherine Zeta-Jones was gorgeous in a dress shirt and heels.

The button-up dress shirt was white with a collar around the neck. It skimmed her upper thighs in a dress-like manner and accentuated her long and toned legs.

Catherine paired the shirt with a light gray suit jacket that gave her leggy look a bit of a professional edge. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

The actress literally and figuratively elevated her look with black platform heels. The heels were so high that they made it look as though Catherine was completely standing on her toes, and they further complemented Catherine’s long legs.

Catherine styled her long brown hair loose and parted in the middle and let the waves of locks ripple over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with subtle eyeshadow, pink lips, and defining contour.

The 53-year-old star’s overall look was fashionable and glamorous. She posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “Happy Sunday!!”

Catherine Zeta-Jones promotes her newest Netflix series

Catherine posted a lovely photo to Instagram to promote the most recent series she’s starred in, Wednesday, which is available on Netflix.

The actress rocked a long, black gown that featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. Her hair was straightened with a center part, and the strands fell straight down her back.

She smiled as she looked off-camera, with a large mic positioned in front of her.

Catherine included in her caption, “What an amazing time had on the @wednesdaynetflix set. Have you finished watching the series?”

The star went on to tell her fans, “Well don’t delay, as it is STREAMING NOW on @netflix.”

The post earned over 100,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,000 comments.

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates 22 years of marriage

Catherine has led a career full of talent and success, and she also has a successful marriage with actor and producer Michael Douglas. The two have been married since 2000 and recently celebrated 22 years of marriage.

Catherine posted a photo to Instagram of the two actors celebrating with a kiss.

Catherine rocked a blue shirt with a V neckline and a hat to protect her face and hair from the sun. Michael was shirtless and rocked his gray locks and facial hair.

The two seemed deep in love and happy to celebrate each other.

Catherine included in her caption, “2 years and 1 day! It’s in the fine details..love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary,” and the post earned over 87,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.