Catherine Zeta-Jones was giving major Morticia Addams vibes as she rocked a plunging purple gown, jet-black hair, and vampy lipstick.

The Welsh star, who recently played Morticia in the Netflix series Wednesday, exuded style and gothic realness for her latest red-carpet ensemble.

Throughout her three-decade career, Catherine has delighted fans with not only her impressive and impeccable acting talent but with her wow-worthy fashion choices too.

From a dress shirt and heels combo to a more casual black bikini — fans can always rely on the 53-year-old to come through with a killer look.

Earlier this week, Catherine was snapped looking nothing short of sensational at the National Treasure: Edge of History screening.

She currently stars in the new Disney+ film, which arrives on the streaming site on December 14.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sensational in a sparkly plunging gown

Catherine was hard to ignore at the event as she strutted her stuff in a plunging purple gown that hugged every inch of her figure flawlessly.

The actress showcased her age-defying looks as she rocked the stunning number which was adorned with sequins.

It also featured sheer slits that tastefully showed the Oscar winner’s skin.

Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

The dress also had long sleeves and featured a long, piece of fabric that she wore over her shoulders.

Catherine styled her chocolate tresses into a middle part and voluminous waves that framed her face.

For makeup, it seemed the beauty took some real-life beauty inspiration from her famous Netflix character.

Catherine opted for a stunning blend of berry and purple eyeshadow on her dark brown eyes, loaded up with mascara and wispy eyelashes.

She also rocked a glossy bronzed lip.

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals how she keeps her figure

Catherine is looking better than ever right now.

But it seems she has to be careful with what she eats if she wants to look as fabulous as she did 30 years ago when she started her career.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Catherine revealed she does not indulge in sweets as she “only eats real food’” because she “has to” in order to keep her figure.

What’s more, the Chicago star also said it’s her “dream” to eat cakes and sweets but only when she gets “really old.”

She said, “When I get really old I’m going to start taking a lot of vitamins because I only want to be able to eat dessert for the rest of my life.”

“I only actually eat real food because I have to right now. My dream is to only eat desserts, ever. It’s a goal.”

Fans can catch Catherine in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday, alongside Jenna Ortega.