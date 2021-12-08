Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, shows off abs in crop top and matching leggings in alluring dance video

Catherine Zeta-Jones dances to David Bowie revealing her washboard abs. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, proves age is just a number as she stuns in body-hugging workout gear. The Welsh actress posted a video of herself showing off her dance moves wearing clothes from her Casa Zeta-Jones collection.

She recently celebrated 21 years of marriage with legendary actor Michael Douglas — a rarity in Hollywood.

Douglas, 72, married the Welsh beauty on November 18, 2000, after a one-year engagement.

The couple shares two grown-up children: Dylan Douglas, who is 21-years-old, and their daughter, Carys Douglas, who turned 18 this year.

Michael Douglas shared an adorable video on Instagram on their anniversary a slideshow showing the pair over the years.

“Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” he wrote in the caption marking over two decades together.

Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals abs in dance video

On Instagram, Zeta-Jones shared a short clip showing her dance moves in gym gear. In the caption, she revealed she is a fan of the late David Bowie with the following:

“Of course, I would have “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist! What’s your go-to song to dance to? #behindthescenes @casazetajones”

In the video, the Academy-award-winning actress wore a black spandex crop-top, which revealed her washboard abs.

She paired the top with matching black leggings and white/black trainers. The photoshoot appears to be an ad for her Casa Zeta-Jones activewear brand, which retails between $65 and $80.

Zeta-Jones reveals her diet and workout secrets

While the Swansea-born actress is known for her beauty, she is an acclaimed actress, picking up an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Tony Award, and three awards from the Screen Actors Guild during her career.

She is best known for her roles in the 2000 movie Traffic, the 2002 musical Chicago, and breakout role in The Mask of Zorro in 1998.

In an interview with Fit and Well, the 52-year-old shared some of her diet secrets.

“In the winter hours, I’m a porridge girl,” she said of her choice for breakfast, which includes bananas and blueberries.

She also revealed she maintains a low-carb diet stating: “I have a salad with every meal other than breakfast because I just adore it,” she told the magazine, adding:

“Accompanying my salad would be some grilled chicken, grilled cod, or sometimes a stuffed eggplant – something light that doesn’t weigh me down too much.”

The actress also revealed that she shuns alcohol and stays hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

In addition, she revealed she has a home gym to stay fit and also plays tennis.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also burns calories by swimming, Peloton, and tap dancing.