Cassie Lee flaunts bikini booty at beach for Top Gun tease

Cassandra McIntosh, formerly known as Cassie Lee in Impact Wrestling and Peyton Royce in WWE, hit the beach for a Top Gun-inspired photo revealing her tan booty in a skimpy bikini.

The Australian professional wrestling star was looking for a part in a future installment in the popular movie franchise, should they need someone for another beach volleyball scene.

Based on the reactions to her sizzling photos, she may have a good shot at landing the role, as fans, friends, and wrestling colleagues seemed in full support after seeing the scorching visual display.

Cassie Lee offers Top Gun tryout in sizzling bikini

The women’s wrestling stars from WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling are bringing some serious summer heat. Earlier this week, fans saw a jaw-dropping new thong bikini photo from Toni Storm, a former WWE star currently on the rise with All Elite Wrestling.

Former Impact Wrestling star Jessica McKay also showed off some sizzling birthday lingerie. However, her friend and former tag team partner Cassie Lee (Cassandra McIntosh) was not to be outdone.

The wrestling star grabbed attention as she rocked a super skimpy bikini with one knee bent and her backside revealed in a red bikini with white strings.

The bikini is so tiny that it’s barely there, which may have been a clever promotion for some of Cassie’s exclusive content.

The former WWE and Impact tag team champion posed with a post under a volleyball net, offering a rear view and side display of her assets as she smiled at the camera. One hand is placed behind her head for the pose, while the other rests against the volleyball net’s post.

“Hi, I’d like to sign up for the next volleyball/ football scene in Top Gun please 🥵🌞,” she wrote as part of what could be an early audition attempt.

Many people seemed to support that notion—the photo collected over 78,000 Likes from admiring fans, with 700-plus comments on the IG post.

Earlier this week, the Australian wrestling star stunned fans with another visual display, this time modeling a skimpy light aqua blue bikini as she knelt in the sand on the beach and confessing that bikini photos are her “bread and butter.”

Fans and followers react to Cassie Lee’s Top Gun tease

With Cassie Lee’s latest skimpy bikini post, many fans, followers, and wrestling friends stopped by to offer their reactions to the heat-seeking IG post.

One fan suggested that Maxim got it wrong, indicating Cassie Lee should be Maxim’s Sexiest Woman instead of golfing star Paige Spiranac.

“So beautiful!!!!!😍❤️,” wrote her former colleague CJ Perry, better known as Lana when she worked with WWE.

Fellow wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo was also in awe of Cassie’s latest bikini share on the Gram.

Another fan praised Cassie Lee as a show stealer if she were to land a part in Top Gun, or likely any movie for that matter.

While she hasn’t landed a major movie role yet, it’s always possible. She worked under the name Cassie Lee with Impact Wrestling, alongside friend Jessica “Jessie” McKay as the tag team known as The IInspiration. Their successful debut included winning the Impact Knockouts tag team championship.

Before that, she and McKay starred with WWE NXT and then on the company’s main roster as The IIconics, where they were also women’s tag team champions.

While she worked as Peyton Royce with WWE for over five years, her time with Impact Wrestling was brief. This past April, she and McKay requested their release from the company after less than six months with the promotion.