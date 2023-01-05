Cassie Fine shows off her killer abs to fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

While Diddy recently welcomed his 6th child with Dana Tran, his ex, Cassie Fine, is clearly focused on other things. The mom of two spent the day showing off her toned abs and promoting her workout program.

The Me and U singer shared a video of herself doing her best model walk with a scenic view behind her.

Cassie wore a balconette bra with a sheer lacy bolero, a staple of many trendy outfits last year. To showcase her tiny waist, the Official Girl artist paired the bra with a low-rise leather miniskirt. The skirt was asymmetrical and highlighted the singer’s long legs.

For her shoes, she had strappy silver heels, that added shine to the outfit.

To accessorize, she kept it simple with a diamond chain, tennis bracelet, and silver studs.

The video was created to promote the fitness app, Almost Home. For those wanting to get a physique like Cassie, she enjoyed the 6-minute ab routine provided by the app.

Cassie reveals her weight loss journey

While Cassie is known for her killer body, she has had weight loss struggles just like everybody else. The singer gave birth to two adorable daughters which led to her struggling to lose postpartum weight.

In a blog post for Almost Home, she revealed she went through a lot of ups and downs during her weight loss process. One of which included her suffering from postpartum thyroiditis. Postpartum thyroiditis affects the thyroid and causes it to become inflamed, this could lead to weight gain, depression, and lack of energy.

With the new diagnosis, it led her to be quite frustrated. However, with the help of her husband, Alex Fine, who was also a trainer, Cassie was able to lose weight in no time.

“Today I’m in better shape than I was before the baby. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been in this good of shape,” she wrote.

She credited working out for helping her get in a better place both physically and mentally. With her new routine, she was able to boost serotonin, be more disciplined, and learned how to push herself.

Cassie stuns in all black for a dinner party

Dressed up or dressed down, Cassie will always look good. The singer looked amazing in all black during a lovely dinner.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of her wearing an asymmetrical black shirt that sported a peak of her small waist. Over it, she wore a floor-length skirt that had a high slit around the thigh.

She added some edge to her ensemble and wore an oversized leather jacket.

Diddy’s ex went for a vampy look wearing dark eyeshadow and black lipstick.