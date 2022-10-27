Cashay Proudfoot showed off her new braids to followers earlier this month. Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay Proudfoot looked gorgeous as she showed off a dress to her 361K followers on Instagram.

The Love Island USA star looked stunning as she took a mirror selfie wearing a black cut-out dress that showed off her curvy figure.

The Woman in the Clouds Cutout Split Thigh Backless Ring Bodycon Dress is from Shein and is currently retailing for $29.

Cashay wore the dress to attend an event the fast fashion brand held last night.

She wore her hair down with bangs and looked like she was having a great night as she danced and posed for photos when she arrived at the event.

The 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, starred in Season 3 of Love Island USA, where she was dumped on day 32.

She competed in The Challenge: USA, where she was eliminated in Episode 9.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay looks like she’s having a lot of fun and often posts her stylish and sexy outfits on social media and chats openly with her followers on her Instagram Story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This week she attended an event held by retailer White Fox Boutique in Los Angeles.

She wore a skintight red strapless catsuit with corset-style ties running down the sides of her body.

Her long hair was scraped into a high ponytail, and she looked amazing as she posed against the baby-pink branded wall.

She shared photos of her look and wrote in a caption, “Bury me in this jumpsuit 🫶🏾.”

Cashay Proudfoot lets loose at Rise Festival

Cashay recently attended Rise Festival in the Nevada desert with her friends.

She looked happy and free as she ran around and enjoyed the event with fellow The Challenge and Big Brother season 23 contestants Kyland Young, Claire Rehfuss, and Derek Xiao.

Cashay wore a white strapless dress and western-style boots, which was the perfect look for a day and night spent in the desert!

The magical festival involves participants lighting thousands of paper lanterns and letting them into the sky at nightfall for a beautiful display.

In a video shared on Instagram, Cashay drives to the event and laughs with her friends before writing a message on her paper lantern and releasing it into the sky. She wrote, “A beautiful experience with beautiful friends. Thank you @risefestival 🤍#risefestival.”