Carriejune Anne Bowlby showed off her muscular legs in a black gown. Pic credit: @misscarriejune/Instagram

Carriejune Anne Bowlby sent temperatures rising as she showed off her muscles in a sleek black gown.

The fitness model and influencer was celebrating the five-year anniversary of her successful fitness apparel brand, MiniBeast.

Carriejune posed in a black strapless gown for a celebratory photograph next to a giant red number five balloon.

Her dress was strapless with a long sleeve that began past her shoulders. The gown featured a double split, which traveled high up the dress, revealing Carriejune’s incredible muscular legs.

Her insane quad muscles were the star of the show as she posed for the photograph, which was uploaded to the delight of her 2 million followers.

The bodybuilding beauty playfully held onto the sides of her gown and opened it, giving a view of her toned legs and leaving just the section in the center to fall to the floor, providing some cover.

Her signature platinum blonde tresses were styled with a middle parting and left to fall naturally in front of her shoulders in a loose wave.

The fitness queen rocked false eyelashes and she finished off the anniversary look with a glitzy pair of gold heels that featured a large crystal embellished section in the front.

Carriejune Anne Bowlby celebrates five years of apparel brand

26-year-old Carriejune gushed about the occasion in her caption, crediting her fans for the success of her brand and thanking them for all their support.

She said, “Happy 5 YEAR Anniversary to my brand Minibeast!!!🥂🎉❤️ Truth is none of this would be possible without YOU and your continued support over the years🙏🏼 thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my dreams come true and being such a big, supportive and strong part of my life.”

She concluded by saying, “Thank you to the entire MB team/family, I love and appreciate all of you and everything you do🥰 Happy 5 year anniversary @minibeastofficial!”

Carriejune wows fans as she works out in tiny green shorts

Carriejune inspires many with her fitness content on social media, and in addition to her apparel line, the fitness model also trains online clients as part of her MiniBeast brand.

She recently shared video footage of a workout she undertook in the gym, as part of her rigorous fitness routine.

In the video clip, she can be seen squatting with a barbell on her back, in a pair of tiny lime green shorts with patch detailing on the back.

She wore a black t-shirt and piled her masses of blonde hair on top of her head in a messy bun.

As the footage continues, Carriejune is then seen using a gym machine to workout her hamstrings during a set of leg curls, and then resting a foot on a bench behind her as she powers through a set of Bulgarian split squats.

In the caption she wrote, “Quick leg day glute/ham focused💪🏼,” and then listed details of the workout.

With such a dedicated focus on fitness, it’s not hard to see why she is in such amazing shape.