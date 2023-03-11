Carrie Underwood expends a ton of energy when she takes to the stage or belts out her latest hit, Out Of That Truck, so naturally, she needs to keep fit and keep the healthiest foods and beverages on hand.

The blonde bombshell showed off her incredibly toned muscles in a recent video from the LYTE Up Nashville event hosted by Body Armor.

She was seen working up a sweat in an intense workout session surrounded by other women who appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they lunged, did squats, planked, and jumped up and down in spandex.

Carrie herself wore a pair of black floral gym shorts and a tight, pink spandex top with Body Armor printed on it as she did jumping jacks and smiled wide while getting into the workout.

Her hair was pulled back in tight french braids to keep it out of her face, and surprisingly she had a face full of glam makeup, including a smokey eyeshadow look that didn’t even melt off.

Perhaps she will drop some details on what primer she uses sometime soon?

She advertised several of her various business ventures at the event, writing in the caption, “Better ✅ Faster ✅ Stronger ✅ Had a blast working out at #LYTEUpNashville w/ @drinkbodyarmor ✨ It’s all about challenging ourselves to become the best we can be 🙌 #fit52.”

Carrie Underwood is a huge fan of the sports drink Body Armor

Carrie spoke to the camera about her love for the Body Armor drink, revealing she is constantly pushing herself to be the best she can be, or “better, faster, and stronger,” as she called it. The American Idol alum claimed she needs to be in top physical shape, so her body is capable of doing everything she needs it to do, including putting on the best show for her fans.

She advertised the Body Armor beverage, saying it’s never out of reach, no matter where she is or what she’s doing.

Carrie is not the only celebrity who endorses the brand, as Jennifer Lopez has appeared in several ads, and Iskra Lawrence counts herself as a fan.

The low-calorie sports beverage comes in several delicious flavors including blueberry pomegranate, strawberry banana, peach mango, and tropical punch.

Carrie created the Fit52 community which is a fitness app

The event was a perfect trifecta of every sport-related product that Carrie owns or endorses, as she also tagged her fitness app Fit52 in the video.

Her personal trainer, Eve Overland, attended the event and features on the app, which includes beginner workouts with Carrie as well as more challenging routines with Eve.

Carrie’s husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher has an advanced challenge on the app as well, meaning it’s perfect for men or women.

Included in the Fit52 app are healthy recipes to follow from certified nutritionist Cara Clark, and if you’re still not convinced, the website features real results and experiences from people who have tried it.

Check out Carrie’s newest single, Out of That Truck which was just released a day ago.