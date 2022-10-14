Carrie Underwood up close Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood looked stunning in a bold country-chic look.

She wore the outfit while giving exclusive footage with the Today Show.

Carrie took photos behind-the-scenes of her brand new tour in style.

The singer rocked a bold pink top and a pair of black and purple distressed shorts, showing off her amazing toned legs.

She paired it with a cuffed denim jacket, layered necklaces, and her signature natural makeup look.

From her pantless looks to wearing skintight leggings, Carrie is known for always showing off her edgy fashion sense.

Carrie Underwood’s new single

Months after releasing her newest album, Carrie is back with a brand new single called Hate My Heart. One of her co-writers for the song is none other than Hardy, known for writing hits for country icons like Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton.

She revealed the new single to her millions of fans and captioned it, “Download or stream my newest single, #HateMyHeart, anywhere you get your music.”

She went braless on the song’s cover image with a plunging glitter top and matching jeans.

The singer paired the look with her go-to denim jacket and her hair in a down middle part.

Carrie also announced that the single is set to be released on the radio and the music charts at the end of the month.

Carrie Underwood’s music career

This month, Carrie is embarking on a national tour called Denim & Rhinestones, named after her newest album, which became her tenth Top-10 charting album release.

She’s going on the tour with fellow country artist Jimmie Allen, and the tour stretches all the way into the new year.

And for the singer, she’s keen on making sure that what you hear on the album is exactly what you get when on tour.

In an interview with Lyric magazine, she said that, “I’m not the kind of person that’ll go into the studio and while I’m standing there, I can sing everything. And then the second I get on a stage and start walking around, I’m done. I make it a point to be able to deliver what I promised on the album. So that’s a point of pride with me. I feel like I’m willing to do whatever it takes to bring it.”

This is Carrie’s seventh official headlining tour.

Part of each ticket sale will be donated to charity, specifically to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.