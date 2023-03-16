The Denim and Rhinestones tour has been one for the ages, but Carrie Underwood brought a special guest, taking things to the next level.

The American Idol winner has been on tour with special guest Jimmie Allen, captivating audiences from coast to coast.

Carrie took her country tunes to Los Angeles, where she performed at the Crypto.com Arena for a sold-out crowd.

While fans were likely happy to see their favorite performer, Carrie added a special surprise, thanks to Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

The Before He Cheats singer celebrated the electrifying performance with a jam-packed carousel shared with her 12.4 million followers on Instagram. Fans rewarded Carrie’s efforts with 132,000 likes and countless comments.

It’s easy to see why the post received love — it contained Carrie’s stylish outfits and some shots of her and Axl entertaining for an enjoyable share.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose perform on Denim and Rhinestones tour

The first photo showed Carrie and Axl smiling with microphones in hand. Axl wore head-to-toe black, adding a flair with a zebra print blazer. Meanwhile, Carrie was fashionable in high-waisted black shorts with a leather jacket and white leather boots.

Carrie looked sparkly and fierce with chains hanging from her jean shorts and glowing makeup.

The second shot saw the singers performing a duet, leaning in toward one another. Subsequent images featured the performers belting out tunes for passionate moments captured on camera.

In Carrie’s caption, she expressed gratitude for her special guest and loving fans.

She wrote, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world… Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones! ❤️🔥☺️ 😎.”

The post was a great way for fans unable to attend the show to see what they were missing.

Something else that was hard to miss was Carrie’s defined legs in her black denim shorts.

Carrie Underwood’s workout secrets

It likely comes as no surprise that Carrie spends a lot of time working her legs.

Carrie’s trainer, Eve Overland, spilled some workout secrets with Shape. According to Eve, working out is part of Carrie’s healthy lifestyle.

As for Carrie, Eve revealed she liked to keep her workouts basic. She explained, “She likes to stick with the basics because they work.”

Additionally, Eve shared specific details with moves that Carrie does regularly.

Eve continued, “Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curls, and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-to’s because of the great pump they give you.”

Perhaps the best workout is Carrie’s action-packed performances during the Denim and Rhinestones tour.