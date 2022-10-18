Carrie Underwood’s face on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Carrie Underwood has been hitting the stage to perform her amazing list of hit songs for years.

She won American Idol in 2005, following in the impressive footsteps of Kelly Clarkson who took home the winning title in 2002.

Now, Carrie is continually making sure anyone who voted for her back in the day will continue feeling proud of her and how far she’s come.

One of the best details that come to mind when watching Carrie perform on stage at her various concerts is the fact that she always dresses to the nines.

Whether Carrie is choosing her own stage outfits or she has a professional stylist taking charge of her fashionable fits, she looks like a flawless woman every time.

Two of the outfits she wore during her most recent performance gave audiences an amazing glimpse of her super-toned legs and amazingly fit physique.

Carrie Underwood makes Daisy Dukes look fabulous

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie looked absolutely flawless while performing on stage in an image she shared on her Instagram Story recently.

In the picture, she is seen wearing a pair of shorts, a tank top, and a jacket that are all perfectly matching in color while covered in tiny sparkling gems.

The glittering rhinestones all over her outfit weren’t the only thing that stood out since the bottoms of her Daisy Dukes also came with pink ripped fringe.

Carrie sported shiny metallic boots and three chunky necklaces layered over her chest. Each necklace came with a large gem hanging on the bottom.

On her fingers, Carrie wore two large rings that glistened in the light. Around her waist, she wore a silver belt with a sizable heart-shaped pendant in the center.

Carrie underwood stuns in darker colors

Carrie looked absolutely flawless in her sparkling matching fit, but she looked just as incredible wearing a darker get-up not long after she went for an outfit change during her performance.

She rocked a pair of dark denim Daisy Dukes that were totally tattered above her thighs. Some of the extra strings and fabric hung low as she sang her lyrics.

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

On top, she wore a cowgirl-style tank top with a high collar covered in sparkly gold trim. The combination of black and gold in her top looked beyond stylish.

Gold chains dripped out of her pocket and over her shoulders to add a sense of flair to the outfit, along with a gold belt strapped around her snatched waist.

Carrie rocked a pair of black ankle boots covered in a pattern of gold dots arranged in perfect lines.