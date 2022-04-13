Carrie Underwood stuns with gym shorts stretch

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is impressing while stretching in floaty gym shorts. The country singer, 39, is fresh from her recent CMT Music Awards snag, but she hasn’t abandoned other aspects of her career.

In 2020, Carrie launched her Fit52 workout app, with the popular software based on 52 cards, each representing one week of the year. A new Instagram promo for the app has brought Carrie into the picture, with the footage seeing her pumping iron and opening with a leg stretch.

Carrie Underwood stuns in gym stretch

The video shouted Carrie out as basically caring a ton for her users, which she appears to do. The Cry Pretty hitmaker was briefly seen indoors and during a calm moment as she balanced on one leg and stretched out her quad, of course, kitted out head-to-toe in her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line.

The wife to Mike Fisher peeped hints of her super-toned legs, also wearing loose white gym shorts, a baby pink workout tank, plus a stylish and sleeveless white bodywarmer worn unzipped. The blonde wore her long locks swept back into a ponytail and used a window ledge for support.

Footage then swung to Carrie handling two chunky dumbbells, this as she incorporated a little cardio into her strength routine.

“Looking at you fit fam,” text read, then referring to Carrie as it continued that she was looking at “all” the app posts.

Indeed, the post gave a good insight into what users can expect with Fit52. The app has even made headlines as Carrie is joined by 2010-married husband Mike for joint workouts. A caption from the brand told followers:

We like to think of ourselves as a trifecta of fitness, nutrition and ✨community✨.

“You can sweat and eat all the greens, but nothing powers your commitment to wellness like a supportive community cheering you on. The #fit52fam ftis each other up, vulnerably shares their journeys and makes this community a great place to be! We are watching you and cheering you on, we promise!!”

Carrie Underwood knows her marketing

Carrie’s app accompanies her Find Your Path nutrition book – #StayThePath, meanwhile, is the hashtag employed by CALIA, so it all weaves together.

In a statement amid the March 2020 launch of the app, Carrie said: “Fitness is a true passion for me,” adding: “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives.”