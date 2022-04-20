Carrie Underwood stuns stretching in tight leggings

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is stunning while stretching her rock-hard legs in a tight spandex look. The singer, 39, continues her lucrative side gigs via both her 2015-founded CALIA clothing brand and 2020-founded Fit52 app, and it was on the latter’s Instagram that a new photo this week wowed fans.

Carrie puts her fitness and self-care first, with this photo seeing the Cry Pretty star on a yoga mat and ensuring her stretches are done right.

Carrie Underwood stuns in leggings stretch

The “TOP MOVES” post, designed to get fans moving, showed Carrie in a daylit room backed by wood furnishings and a plant. The blonde was looking flawless as she gazed ahead, using both arms to touch her toes and showing off her flexibility and her strength.

Carrie delivered a perfect quad stretch, wearing off-white and super-tight leggings from her CALIA range, plus a muscle-flaunting slate blue tank. The American Idol OG opted for sleek white sneakers, plus minimal makeup accentuating her features.

Carrie reappeared with a swipe right and in video mode as she delivered mat cardio squats while in black leggings, with the post telling the #fit52fam to “get inspired to get your sweat on.”

It then confirmed the gallery was of the “5 Most-Favorited Moves of 2022—so far!”

Carrie was mentioned via a hashtag, as was trainer and Fit52 cofounder Eve Overland. Together, the two also worked on Carrie’s Find Your Path diet and nutrition book, released in March 2020.

Carrie has opened up about her fitness.

The gym junkie, who loves running and joint workouts with husband Mike Fisher, this year opened up to Shape, telling the magazine, “My current fitness plan is working in working out whenever I can. We have so much going on right now. I have two children that are extremely active and busy, and I’m also prepping for a lot of different things at the moment: the holidays, rehearsals for my upcoming Las Vegas residency, etc. So, I do the best I can to take care of myself in the midst of all of that.”

Carrie Underwood knows how to hydrate

Also naming the BodyArmor sports drinks brand she fronts, the Grammy winner added, “Staying hydrated is something that I feel like we can all take for granted and maybe don’t pay enough attention to, so I try to make it easy, always available, and now it’s just part of my routine.”