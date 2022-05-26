Carrie Underwood stuns stretching in skimpy gym shorts

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carrie Underwood is getting her stretch on and topping up her bank balance in the process. The 39-year-old country singer continues to rise as a fitness mogul via both her CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line and Fit52 app, and it was the latter she was promoting as she appeared on the brand’s Instagram this week.

Carrie, also fronting sports drink Body Armor this year, stunned in a series of photos edited into a video, and it definitely looks like the sweat sessions are paying off.

Carrie Underwood flaunts stunning gym body

Wearing a baby pink workout tank and blue gym shorts, the American Idol OG was seen stretching one arm to start with, also flaunting her rock-hard pins as she smiled indoors.

The video, promoting a “FREE FRIDAY” day, further featured the blonde enjoying a mat moment as small kettlebells sat on the floor beside her. Fans also saw the Southbound hitmaker delivering a mat-set lunge, here better showcasing her toned pins. Carrie matched her pink sneakers to her cute top as she wore her blonde locks in a ponytail.

Fit52, which does offer a regular free trial, is offering days of free app activity, likely with some paid perks.

“Good news—it’s not just Friday this week, it’s fit52 FREE FRIDAY! Try the app for free—designed to support you on your path to wellness with 1000s of fun and personalized workouts. Whether you’ve tried the app or not, fit52 is free to anyone, anywhere, all. day. long,” a caption began.

“We’re talking fitness motivation from an incredible community (hey #fit52fam!), endless flexibility to make the workouts work for you, and delicious recipes that will fuel your wellness journey. No credit card is required, just head to the app store and download fit52 to get moving!”

Carrie Underwood channels fitness passion with Fit52 app

Carrie launched her app towards the start of the pandemic and alongside the release of her Find Your Path diet book. The mom of two revealed her passion for fitness in a statement as her app launched, saying: “Fitness is a true passion for me. The Fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives.”

