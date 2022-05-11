Carrie Underwood stuns pantless in denim shirt

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she wears only an oversized denim shirt. The country singer, 39, is looking better than ever in a new photo shared to her Instagram this week, and its theme game strong, considering her new album is called Denim & Rhinestones.

Posting for her 11 million followers, the American Idol winner knocked the camera dead, and she didn’t even show herself full-length.

Carrie Underwood stuns without pants

Carrie was photographed against a white backdrop as she sent the camera a fierce gaze.

The Cry Pretty hitmaker flashed her toned thighs as she wore an acid-wash and loose denim shirt, one taking on a faded finish and paired with only glittering diamond earrings and matching rings.

All pink lips and wearing heavy bronzer, Carrie sizzled with her confident pose, also wearing her signature blonde locks down.

A caption shouted out the iconic series that made her famous.

Announcing a repost from American Idol’s Instagram, Underwood wrote: “Well, here’s a dream come true! ✨ #AmericanIdol icon @carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency “REFLECTION” at @resortsworldlv! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?”

Carrie’s Las Vegas Residency sees her joining fellow singers who’ve landed the prestigious Sin City gig – Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion have all hit up the Nevada city for it.

The post comes amid rising buzz over Carrie’s June 10-released album Denim & Rhinestones.

Carrie Underwood opens up on new album

“I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very ‘sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room’ kind of album,” Carrie told People, then mentioning the EP’s Ghost Story track as she continued: “I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it’s enough of hopefully what people like about me. There’s some drama. It’s a cinematic song. It’s a great story song.”

Carrie continues her music career amid thriving business ventures. In 2015, she launched CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear. Five years later, she released her popular Fit52 workout app, one now featuring husband Mike Fisher – the 2010-married couple shares two sons. That same year, and alongside her app release, Carrie published her Find Your Path diet and nutrition book.