Carrie Underwood stuns in spandex from yoga mat

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is showing off her fitness queen status as she reminds fans why she’s running a workout empire.

The 39-year-old singer is both CEO of her CALIA athleisurewear line and 2020-launched Fit52 app – it was the latter getting promo ahead of the weekend as Carrie showed what she’s made of from a yoga mat.

Appearing on the Fit52 Instagram, the Southbound singer was filmed delivering a Heismans Warm Up, showing off her agility and her control as she delivered her cardio moves in skintight black leggings and a sleeveless orange tank.

Wearing her hair in pigtails, the blonde added in white-soled black sneakers as she looked super trendy – fans saw her shifting back and forth across her mat in slow jumps and also raising one knee high at the end of each rep.

Meanwhile, trainer and Fit52 app cofounder, Eve Overland, was seen on the right and punching the air for a Cross Body Punches Warm Up.

“Welcome to another “This or That,” warm-up edition!” a caption opened.

Continuing, Fit52 added: “Whatever workout you have the docket, warming up is key to prevent injury. Check out these classic warm up moves and let us know which one you’ll be incorporating into your routine!”

Carrie Underwood says working out is a ‘true passion’

In a statement amid her app’s launch, the American Idol winner revealed:

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” adding: “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

The app now features Carrie’s husband Mike Fisher for joint couples workouts. The popular twosome has been married since 2010.

Carrie Underwood believes simple does it

While Carrie’s home gym comes with a high-end finish, the mom of two isn’t massively into fancy and complicated equipment.

“I believe in keeping things as simple as possible—from workouts to skin care. The fewer things I have to think about and worry about, the better. If it’s too complicated, I’m not going to do it,” she told Shape.

She reminded readers that “you can do sit-ups anywhere. You can be in your hotel room, and you don’t have to leave. You just have to think outside the box, and get creative.”