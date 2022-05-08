Carrie Underwood stuns in Daisy Dukes surprise

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood is turning heads and gaining likes fast for a bit of a surprise Daisy Dukes show-off. The 39-year-old country singer has been rocking her shorts at the recent Stagecoach festival, but she was promoting another side to her glittering career in a weekend Instagram share.

Posting for her 11 million+ followers, the Southbound hitmaker gave a nod to her Denim & Rhinestones album, one not yet released and due June 10.

Carrie Underwood delights with killer legs in Daisy Dukes video

Going for the old swinging saloon doors as she embraced her country edge, the American Idol winner was filmed peeping her head above a wooden door setup – at first, fans only saw the blonde resting her arms above the door’s unopened segments before making her surprise entrance.

Sped-up footage then showed the Fit52 founder putting on quite the display as she strutted towards the camera, here showing off her world-famous and rock-hard legs in tie-dye purple and frayed Daisy Dukes worn with a pastel purple belt.

Big-time flaunting her pins, the Cry Pretty singer paired her shorts with a near-matching purple top, plus a jazzy, sleeveless, and fringe-accent denim jacket worn open. The mom of two then whipped her hair, turning around to reveal Denim & Rhinestones written across the back of her jacket.

“Well this was super fun! Repost @iheartcountry @carrieunderwood is definitely givin’ us denim and rhinestones with this look! 🤩💜👖💎 #iHeartCountry2022 @CapitalOne Dive Bar!” the caption read.

Carrie’s upcoming EP comes after the 2021 release of her My Savior album. The star is also known for hits including her 2018 Cry Pretty album, plus 2012-released Blown Away.

Carrie Underwood opens up on ninth studio album

“We cover a lot of ground on this album,” Carrie said in a press release. “We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work.”

“These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist,” the CALIA founder added. The singer co-wrote 11 out of the total 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones. She’s already released her Ghost Story single from it.