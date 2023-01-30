Carrie Underwood looked stunning in her latest performance. The American Idol alum was spotted at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville. She was one of the headliners for the Audacy event, Audacy Totally Private.

The Before He Cheats singer showed her country glamour in an all-black outfit. She had on a black tank top that fit her perfectly. Over it, she wore a matching cropped denim jacket that featured rhinestone embellishments on both of her shoulders.

She paired it with form-fitting Daisy Dukes, which also had rhinestones around the pocket, zipper, and hem.

The star of the show, however, was Carrie’s shoes. She wore jeweled cowboy boots that stood out amongst the stage light.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a silver necklace and long tassel earrings.

The blonde bombshell showcased her curls for the night and let them cascade off her shoulder. Her makeup looked gorgeous with metallic eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

Carrie Underwood shows fans how to get her toned legs with Flash Fit

Carrie underwood has always prioritized her health and wellness, and the results are clearly shown just by looking at her. When she is not working with personal trainers, she has a few extra exercises to add to her workout. In order to keep her fans in the loop about how she stays in shape, she created the app Flash Fit to share her secrets.

Fit52 describes itself as a “holistic, community-powered wellness platform that aims to support you on your personal fitness journey and make it simple for you to find your path to a healthier, stronger you.”

The goal is to take the knowledge of Carrie Underwood and her trainer Eve Overland to help her fans achieve their health and wellness goals.

On the app, Carrie posted her famous leg workout, where she instructed the members to do fire hydrants, side-lying leg lifts, bulldog floor squats, and standing hamstring curls. Members need to repeat the exercise 5 times to get the best results.

Carrie Underwood brings her golden voice to the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood stunned fans when she performed at the Grand Ole Opry. She looked amazing as she graced the stage in a gorgeous black gown. The dress featured asymmetrical sleeves, ruching along the waist, and a gold-speckled pattern.

She kept accessories simple with black and gold earrings.

Carrie pulled her blonde hair back to show off her gorgeous makeup. She had neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.