Carrie Underwood squats deep in skintight spandex

Carrie Underwood is squatting like a pro as she reminds the world she’s more than just a music face. The country singer and rising fitness mogul is fresh from appearing on her Fit52 app’s Instagram, with the video showing her in full workout mode and rocking tight spandex.

Carrie, 39, began dabbling in all things fitness with the 2015 launch of her CALIA brand. Five years later, the star launched her popular Fit52 app, one that now even includes joint workouts with husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood stuns in spandex-clad workout

The energetic footage showed the Before He Cheats hitmaker in a mashup of videos. Kicking off was a video of the blonde on a yoga mat as she delivered powerful and controlled squats working her world-famous legs. Highlighting her toned figure, Carrie wore simple and olive-colored leggings, plus a shoulder-flaunting black tank. Matching black sneakers kept things both practical and stylish as Carrie also wore her light locks swept away from her face and in a ponytail.

The footage then swung to a model delivering similar reps, although Underwood did return plonked on her back for booty-toning glute bridges. The Flash Fit Workout, designed to fit around busy lifestyles, included a total four exercises – some also work the arms.

“FLASH FIT LEG DAY,” text alerted fans, with viewers also encouraged to head over to the Fit52 app for more.

Addressing fans, Fit 52 wrote: “Do you love leg day? Us too! That’s why we created this 14-minute beginner Flash Fit Workout. Inspired by our founder’s famous legs, this short and spicy series will activate and tone your entire lower body.” It even added a helpful tip for in-app use: “adjust the Equipment Settings in the app to make everything work for you.”

Carrie Underwood is running a fitness empire

Carrie’s app launched in March 2020 and amid the release of her diet and exercise book, Find Your Path. The name appears to weave into the #StayThePath hashtag employed in CALIA promos.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” Carrie said in a statement amid her app’s launch “The Fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”