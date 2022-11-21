Carrie Underwood smiles on the red carpet with sparkly makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood is one of the reasons the American Music Awards of 2022 turned out to be an epic evening.

She accomplished an incredible performance on stage that showed off her courageous balance as she floated above the ground on a special device.

Before she hit the stage to sing some of her country music lyrics, she arrived on the red carpet wearing a glittering gown that made her look fabulous.

Carrie never seems to miss when it comes to dressing up in the most exquisite and flawless dresses when she hits red carpets or other upscale events.

This time around, she shouted out the artist who handled her hair and makeup, the designer who came up with her dress, and the stylist who brought the entire look together.

Carrie was also spotted shopping at a major retail store that she currently endorses, among several other business collaborations she has.

Carrie Underwood looked divine in a sparkling gown

Carrie made her presence known at the AMAs in a sparkling pink gown covered in colorful fringe. The fringe consisted of blue, green, yellow, and purple patches that made the dress stand out even more.

The sparkling straps that closed around the back of her neck matched those that hung lower around her upper arms. The dress’s neckline dipped low enough to show off some of the skin over her chest area.

There was also a slit at the bottom of the dress to reveal her toned and muscular legs. Carrie accessorized with a pair of sparkling silver heels, large earrings with green gems, and several rings on multiple fingers.

Her stunning blonde hair was parted to the side in perfect curls, and her makeup looked incredible with eyeshadow, lashes, lipstick, and blush.

She added a caption that said, “Happy to be on the red carpet at the @amas !!! Can’t wait to perform!!! Hair and make up: @melissaschleicher Dress: @tonywardcouture Styled by: #EmmaTrask with help from the amazing @joanleex #AMAS.”

Carrie Underwood endorses Target with a smile

Carrie was spotted shopping at Target, showing off her Christmas album’s vinyl and CD versions. Target is only one of the lucrative contracts she’s signed along with a Nintendo, Sketchers, Olay, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hershey’s, and Almay.

Carrie smiled at the camera while standing in Target’s music section wearing an American flag sweatshirt with long sleeves bunched up around her elbows.

She added a caption, “Stopped by @target to pick up the #MyGift (Special Edition) on limited-edition green vinyl! And while I was there…I picked up a couple of other things I’ve been meaning to grab!”