As one of the most successful contestants ever to appear on American Idol, it’s no surprise that Carrie Underwood knows how to draw a crowd.

And luckily for fans, she is currently on her Denim and Rhinestones tour as she performs at stops across the United States.

With special guest Jimmie Allen as an opening act, Carrie has made her way from Miami to Atlanta and now to Boston.

Carrie has continued to update her fans from the road, including a post last night where she excitedly shouted out Boston.

The post, shared with her 12.2 million followers on Instagram, saw the blonde beauty getting into the moment and hitting a powerful note.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video was a great way for fans to get a taste of what they were missing if they couldn’t see Carrie in concert. The share also allowed fans to hear the magnificent voice that made Carrie a star.

Carrie Underwood captivates in gold on Denim and Rhinestones tour

The clip saw Carrie getting very emotional as she hit some notes with purple lights in the background for a magnificent visual.

Carrie looked gorgeous in all gold with a long sleeve, metallic romper, and tassels hanging from the shoulders.

Even Carrie’s boots were made of metallic gold material with a stiletto, adding some inches to her frame.

The singer’s blonde tresses were voluminous with curls and a side part for a glamorous vibe.

As the clip ended, a special effect saw Carrie lowered on a platform, making a grand exit.

In her caption, she expressed excitement about her upcoming Boston show.

Carrie’s caption read, “Having the best time CRYING PRETTY with you each night on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour 😭 See you tonight, Boston!”

And if Carrie ever grows tired of singing, she has a few other ventures under her belt. One such project includes Fit52, a fitness app that leans into the singer’s passion for exercise.

Carrie Underwood promotes her Fit52 app

A quick look at Carrie makes it clear that the singer works out and stays fit. Carrie used these skills to create a fitness app called Fit52, which offers a variety of resources to fans.

In addition to workout ideas, Carrie’s app has personal challenges designed to motivate users. The singer appears in many of the Fit52 fitness videos as she inspires fans to get in shape.

One recent caption read, in part, “Need a little dose of motivation? Take one of our 30-day personal challenges that you can start anytime, anywhere! Commit to incorporating Flash Fit workouts into your daily routine and earn badges (and bragging rights!) in the app.”