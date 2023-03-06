Carrie Underwood’s Denim and Rhinestones tour blazed through Ohio over the weekend.

And as always, Carrie shared some pictures from the exciting event with fans.

The American Idol alum shared a jam-packed carousel with her 12.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The gorgeous shots showed fans unable to attend the tour a glimpse into a Carrie Underwood concert.

Each image was more beautiful than the next, with Carrie performing on a beautifully-designed set with special guest Jimmie Allen.

Carrie’s fans showed appreciation with 27,000 likes and numerous comments.

Carrie Underwood wows the crowd during Columbus stop for Denim and Rhinestones

Carrie started her carousel with a picture of her and her guest, smiling and entertaining the masses.

In the second photo, Carrie belted out a tune with a guitarist on either side of her. She wore head-to-toe denim, dressing the part of her tour with white cowboy boots.

Another image saw Carrie extend her arm into the sky with a red background adding drama to the visual.

Next, Carrie looked colorful with a new denim ensemble covered in multi-colored rhinestones. She placed a hand on her hip and the other on the microphone as she got to business.

Other pictures showed Carrie greeting the crowd and captivating fans with a delightful post.

In a caption accompanying the share, Carrie thanked Columbus, Ohio, for showing her love.

Carrie wrote, “Good times in #Columbus last night at the @nationwidearena !!! Gotta love those weekend crowds! Thanks for coming out and bringing all your DenimAndRhinestones!”

It was clear in the pictures that Carrie has taken care of her figure.

Carrie Underwood’s fitness and diet revelations

A recent interview in Women’s Health magazine saw Carrie discuss her new book and passion for health and fitness.

Carrie wrote a book that was a precursor to her now-released app Fit52. The book, entitled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With Fit52Life, provided information about Carrie’s dieting and fitness journey.

The American Idol winner provided insight into her previous eating habits and current fitness routine. Carrie’s fitness trainer, Eve Overland, and nutritionist, Cara Clark, also shared knowledge in their respective fields. The Oklahoma native said she lost weight after American Idol but didn’t take a healthy approach or work out enough.

Carrie’s approach has since changed, however. And while Carrie said she was passionate about working out — she still doesn’t have a regimented schedule, especially while touring.

She said, “If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to,” she says. “Because the next week, I might get two days.”

As for dieting, Carrie had a more structured approach.

She explained, “I love rules. This is how I feel good about myself, and this is how I operate.”

Carrie said she ate three meals daily and tracked her calories and macros using a fitness app. While she has been a vegetarian for years, Carrie said she ate eggs often and meat substitutes, like tofurky.

Carrie is the healthiest she has been in years, allowing her to continue to excitedly perform on stage during her latest Denim and Rhinestones tour.