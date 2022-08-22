Carrie Underwood rocked her latest country-inspired outfit for the Iowa State Fair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Carrie Underwood put on a memorable show in Iowa over the weekend — both with her voice and her signature-toned legs.

The former American Idol winner, 39, shared a series of onstage photos from her performance at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand show on Sunday night.

Singing a mix of songs from her latest album and all-time fan favorite hits, Carrie took the stage in an outfit that mixed her classic country style with an edgy rocker aesthetic.

Behind her ultimate accessory — her guitar — the singer shined in an iridescent bodysuit and a pair of grey cutoff daisy dukes.

She added in a yellow flannel to wear overtop, which featured a fringe design and silver studs on the collar that coincided with her studded waist belt and silver chain.

Carrie tagged photographer and digital creator Jeff Johnson in her swipe-through.

Carrie Underwood shows off bronzed legs on stage in Iowa

Carrie wrote in her caption, “Soooo many cool shots from the @iowastatefair !! This crowd was insanely loud!!!! Thanks to all who came out to party!!!”

Naturally, fans chimed in to let the country music star know that her outfit — and legs — looked amazing during the show.

“We get it. Your legs are [fire emoji],” one fan commented, while another responded back in agreeance, “they need to be seen!! They are INCREDIBLE.”

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Other users chimed in with comments on Carrie’s physique by saying, “Billion Dollar Legs” and “We can’t get enough of those legs women!”

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

“I was there,” another follower wrote. “Absolutely AMAZING! I can’t sleep from thinking about it! And Carrie, you are STUNNING!”

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Details on Carrie Underwood’s show at the Iowa State Fair

With an album drop earlier this summer and ongoing performances, Carrie Underwood has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to her successful music career.

According to the Des Moines Register, 14,754 individuals gathered for Carrie’s show at the state fair over the weekend. The singer kicked off her performance with her hits Church Bells, Undo It, and Cowboy Casanova.

She then delved into songs from her newest album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she released on June 10 of this year.

Near the end of the show, Carrie teased her fans before closing out the night with her most well-known bops. “This is normally the part where I walk off the stage and pretend it’s over. We’re gonna skip over that and get to the good stuff,” she said.

She finished off the night by singing Before He Cheats and Last Name in front of a fiery display on the big screen behind her.