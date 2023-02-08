Without a doubt, Carrie Underwood has one of the most sensational voices out there, along with her killer looks and endless, jaw-dropping fits.

In her latest share, the country-pop singer demonstrated just that.

Carrie looked incredible as she posed for a mirror selfie while she geared up in all denim and glitz in preparation for one of her shows.

The beloved singer has been on her new Denim and Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen.

Carrie began her epic tour in Miami, Florida, and further made her way to Tampa and Jacksonville.

More recently, the blonde beauty made her way up the states to Atlanta, Georgia, where she gifted her audience with not only her flawless voice but with her breathtaking ensemble as well.

Carrie Underwood goes glitzy in her iridescent ensemble for an epic show in Atlanta

Carrie was kind enough to share her beautiful mirror selfie with her 12.2 million followers via Instagram.

For her Atlanta attire, the country star went with a completely rhinestone-embellished look.

She was styled in a light-wash denim jacket that was covered in gems and featured a baby pink trim along the edges. The denim piece also included some beautiful, iridescent patchwork that sat on the front of the jacket and along the sleeves.

For the bottoms, Carrie went with a pair of mid-rise Daisy Dukes that featured a pink, feathery trim. In typical Carrie fashion, the shorts matched the top as they were also flooded with glitzy rhinestones.

The 39-year-old added a pair of knee-high iridescent boots that inevitably brought the whole outfit to completion.

Carrie Underwood stuns in a glitzy concert look. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

She accessorized with none other than a silver, heart-shaped belt along with a pair of silver, dangly earrings that fell to her shoulders.

Carrie went on to add some more iridescent touches as she loaded up on the chunky, glitzy rings that shimmered in the selfie.

Her blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls that beautifully cascaded down her back while her stylist was caught further prepping Carrie for her big night.

She finalized the look with a hot pink eyeshadow along with some stick-on diamonds that she placed around her eyes. The singer further added some blush and bronzer and completed her Atlanta look with a glossy, nude lip.

Carrie undeniably stole the show with her fit alone as she excitedly captioned the shot, “Let’s go Atlanta!!!”

Carrie Underwood launches Fit52 fitness app

In another recent post, Carrie announced an exciting new giveaway from her Fit52 fitness app.

The singer launched this incredible app with the sole mission of finding the best tools to help support individuals with their wellness journey.

Fit52 is a monthly series featuring routines, recipes, and rhythms that motivate members of the fitness community to stay on the right path.

The app has had much success with the help of Carrie’s personal trainer Eve Overland and certified nutritionist Cara Clark.

For this particular post, the blonde beauty was kind enough to announce a giveaway for a free, 30-day trial with the app.

She captioned the post, “✨GIVEAWAY TIME ✨ Ready to build healthy habits that stick? Try the app FREE for 30 days, and enjoy fitness motivation from an incredible community (hey #fit52fam!), endless flexibility to make the workouts work for you, and delicious recipes. PLUS, we’re giving away mini bands to the first 52 new users that join the #fit52fam before midnight on January 20th. This offer is available for new subscribers only.”

Fans can head to Fit52s’ website to learn more about Carrie’s mission and to browse through all the helpful wellness plans and workout routines.