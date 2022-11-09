Carrie Underwood looked sensational in tiny Daisy Dukes while on tour last night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Frederick Breedon/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood served some seriously sparkling looks last night as she rocked a series of glitzy Western-inspired outfits.

The country music superstar slipped into a pair of tiny, metal-studded Daisy Dukes to perform her biggest hits to her legion of fans.

Carrie is no stranger to delivering show-stopping looks, both on the stage and off the stage.

Last night, during a show at St. Louis for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Carrie exuded glitzy cowgirl energy.

The 39-year-old took to the stage decked out in a fringe cowboy hat and, of course, denim and rhinestones.

Taking to Instagram to relive the best moments from her time on stage, Carrie enchanted her 11.9 million followers with photos of her on-stage unrivaled wardrobe.

Carrie Underwood sparkles in tiny Daisy Dukes

The blonde beauty looked phenomenal in her jaw-dropping ensembles, which consisted of everything from a lot of sequins to fringe and other stunning pieces with Western-inspired flair.

In the first snap, Carrie donned a sparkly, silver sheer vest and sparkle-adorned black denim shorts, teamed with an oversized black Guns N Roses leather jacket.

The American Idol alum’s shorts perfectly highlighted her sculpted, long, and toned legs, as well as her epic figure.

Another one of Carrie’s incredible outfits involved a bedazzled blue denim set and her signature staple knee-high boots with a paisley design.

The all-denim look consisted of a sparkly jacket and tiny Daisy Dukes, both of which were adorned with thousands of sparkles that glistened in the light.

She wore her iconic long, blonde tresses down and styled them into elegant loose waves as she strutted her stuff on stage.

Carrie’s makeup and jewelry were equally as shimmery, as she opted for sky-high lashes, sparkly blue eyeshadow, and chunky silver rings to complete her cute get-up.

Carrie Underwood’s fitness app fit52

In 2020, Carrie revealed the launch of her fitness app fit52.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” Carrie told Women’s Health.

By collaborating with her longtime personal trainer, Eve Overland, users of fit52 can expect a wide variety of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

The app takes the guesswork out of your diet and exercise routine by offering “paths” for your workouts based on your fitness level (beginner, intermedia, or advanced).

Not only does it keep track of workouts, but it offers a bunch of predesigned exercises as well.