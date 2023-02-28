Country singing sensation Carrie Underwood has a career that keeps on giving.

The Jesus, Take The Wheel hitmaker, who won American Idol back in 2005, may have debuted on the scene 18 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped her from reaching new heights nearly two decades later.

In 2021, Carrie announced that she would be headlining her own Las Vegas residency, titled Reflection, at The Theatre at Resorts World, which commences again in June.

Residency aside, the Grammy Award-winner has also been busy performing on her own tour in promotion of her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones.

During her stop at Detriot, Carrie made sure to provide some major costumes while belting out her back catalog.

“Detroit was lit tonight! Thanks for coming out to party on a SUNDAY!!! I’ll be flying high from this show for a while!” she wrote on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood performed in style

For her latest Instagram sharing, Carrie shared 10 pics that documented her “lit” show over the weekend.

In the first slide, she was snapped wearing a shimmery metallic gold and silver dress that glistened in the light. The sleeveless item of clothing was teamed with matching knee-high boots and dangling earrings.

Carrie sported her long blonde locks down in curls and dusted her eyes with dark eye makeup. While in the middle of singing one of her songs, she was captured kneeling down while holding her microphone to her mouth.

In the following slide, Carrie was joined by her support act, fellow country star Jimmie Allen, in front of a large screen backdrop. The pair appeared to be dancing during the captured moment, enjoying themselves on stage.

Jimmie donned a leopard print jacket with skinny jeans and black shoes, while Carrie went full double denim in a jacket with tassels hanging off the sleeves and Daisy Dukes. The 39-year-old mom of two completed her look with white cowboy boots and left her hair curly.

For another stage costume, Carrie wowed in a white bodysuit with gems embroidered all over. She tucked the garment into a tiny pair of denim shorts and opted for silver metallic knee-high heels.

In the span of just one day, Carrie’s upload racked up over 42,000 likes and over 415 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.3 million followers.

She credited photographer Jeff Johnson for the images.

Carrie Underwood has fronted many brands

Carrie has it all. A large fanbase, a phenomenal voice, and a beautiful face. With all those qualities comes the opportunity to front many brands.

In addition to signing deals with Sketchers, Target, Nintendo, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, she was also an ambassador for Olay.

“Before I got involved with Olay, I would just wash my face with a washcloth and a bar of soap,” she said, per People. “What I did not realize was that I was taking off makeup, which is good, but I was leaving behind residue, which is bad.” Now she uses products to exfoliate, and her face “feels soft and clean.”