Carrie Underwood hits all the high notes in her beautiful ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood looked phenomenal as she sang her heart out during a recent performance.

The country singer gave it her all during her most recent Kansas City show while giving her fans the experience of a lifetime.

In her most recent share, the blonde beauty was spotted in a variety of positions that featured a couple of cool, mid-action shots.

Carrie was captured wearing a variety of beautiful fits for the show, as it appeared that she periodically changed throughout the performance.

The 39-year-old singer was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her 11.9 million Instagram followers.

Her fans were certainly in for a treat as the post featured an array of stunning, timeless photographs.

Carrie Underwood channels her inner cowgirl

The sensational country singer recently performed in Kansas City and expressed that she enjoyed every minute of it.

In the collage of pictures she posted, she was spotted singing her heart out and further performing some mid-air stunts for her massive audience.

In the second slide, Carrie was spotted holding the microphone close to her mouth as she passionately sang into it while arching her back.

She sported a sheer, black-and-white striped long-sleeve shirt that hugged her upper body perfectly.

She styled the shirt with a pair of black, high-waisted denim shorts. The sides of the shorts featured three O-ring circles that supported a silver chain that swayed down along her one leg.

Some of the other slides featured Carrie wearing a blue, low-cut glitzy tank as she then transitioned into a full gem-embellished ensemble by the end as she held onto her acoustic guitar.

If showcasing her beautiful voice wasn’t enough, the country singer also incorporated a swing stunt in which she performed some gymnastics while singing. As she twirled around, her wavy blonde locks flowed behind her, all while being held by a pair of neon-colored wings. The pretty angel wings were located on the huge sign directly above her.

She captioned the post, “Kansas City was rockin’ last night at the @tmobilecenter !!! Thanks for a fun Sunday night! See ya’ next time… #DenimAndRhinestonesTour #KansasCity 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages.”

Carrie Underwood releases a new music video exclusively through Facebook

In another recent post, Carrie teamed up with Facebook as she announced that she would be releasing a brand new music video for her hit song, Hate My Heart.

However, the new music video can only be watched through one platform only, which is Facebook.

In the video, Carrie looked effortlessly stunning as she shined bright in her flashy attire, sporting a variety of different eye-catching fits.

In one scene, Carrie rocked a silver-chained jean jacket and a silver sequin tank top as she danced around while singing her heart out.

The video also featured a variety of fun, crowd shots while the audience enthusiastically cheered in the background.

Her blonde hair was left down in long, gorgeous waves that bounced around to the beat of the song.

She captioned the post, “Watch the brand new music video for #HateMyHeart now exclusively on Facebook! *link in bio.”

Carrie’s fans were certainly excited to hear about the new video as the post received over 24k red hearts.

The Hate My Heart music video is out now, exclusively viewable through Facebook.