Carrie Underwood’s fit physique stuns in glamorous outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood steals the show with her long legs taking center stage in a riveting cowgirl outfit.

The shiny silver romper was made entirely with metallic fringe hanging from the bodice and its long sleeves. Longer and more dramatic fringe pieces also fell fabulously from the shoulders. The V neck ensemble featured silver buttons and the style of the romper accentuated Carrie’s long and muscular legs.

Carrie paired the romper with silver stiletto heels that featured a wrap around at the ankle with more fringe that perfectly matched the outfit. The fringe on the heels gave the look a stylish cowgirl effect.

The country singer wore her iconic curly and bright blonde hair down and let the waves cascade past her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with smoky eyes and rosy cheeks.

Carrie tossed a long tan coat with silver bead embellishments over her shoulder for the second photo and paired it with a matching tan colored cowgirl hat. The tan color complemented the silver of the outfit and the hat cemented Carrie’s fashionable cowgirl aesthetic.

The winner of American Idol looked like the chic country superstar she is as she passionately sang into the microphone. She posted the series of photos to Instagram on Sunday and included in her caption, “Chicago was EPIC! You guys sang every word!”

In less than an hour, the post received over 8,000 likes and over 80 comments.

Carrie Underwood wants to have fun singing

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Jesus Take the Wheel singer said that she wanted to have fun while singing her new album, Denim and Rhinestones.

“As an artist, it used to bug me that I didn’t feel like I had a lane. Then one day I realized that’s not a hindrance, that’s an asset. Let’s roll with it and use that.”

Carrie went on to say that she wanted upbeat and happier songs in her newest album, that would help her to have a great time as she toured. She explained that she’s already done so much with her dramatic phases, so she wanted this one to be both lighter and happier.

Carrie Underwood is a woman of many talents

Carrie is known for her amazing voice, but she has proved that she can do even more. In a post to Instagram, Carrie not only showed off her look as she sang, but in a range of other difficult performing activities.

Carrie played on the drums, danced aerial style in the air, and was an absolute model in each of her photos

The series of photos earned the superstar over 120,000 likes.