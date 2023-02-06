Carrie Underwood enjoyed a much-deserved break from performing and recording as she relaxed in a bikini.

The 2005 American Idol winner and Country crooner, who will turn 40 on March 10, was spotted bringing the house down at Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, and the singer doesn’t often slow down.

Despite remaining ultra-busy with her musical career, Carrie showed her fans that she knows how to tone down her energy for self-care.

Carrie looked stunning as always as she snapped a selfie while lounging on a deck chair.

The star looked to have some makeup on her flawless face. However, the wife of former ice hockey professional Mike Fisher kept her features toned down with gentle sweeps of bronzer, light hints of mascara on her lashes, and a touch of gloss on her lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Squinting in the bright sunshine, Carrie smiled at the lens as she rested against the back of her chair while sporting her colorful bikini top.

A basic black-and-white, alternating pattern decorated the halter straps, and red triangles covered her chest.

“Day off laziness…” she captioned the glowing pic.

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood sparkles at the Grand Ole Opry

While the singing sensation may have squeezed in a little R&R recently, Carrie most often uses her social media accounts to prove her hard-working ways, and the blonde did just that in November with a share from the Grand Ole Opry.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Carrie looked incredible in her performance at the famous Nashville theater, wearing a flattering black-and-gold gown.

The one-shouldered dress cascaded off her left side, going tight around her waist in a ruched design before opening up around her hips to form a voluminous skirted bottom that grazed her ankles.

Gold-patterned embossment made her otherwise-black attire pop, adding flair and florally-infused shimmer to the look.

While the singer continues her reign as one of the industry’s biggest stars, Carrie also makes sure to leave time on the side for her health and well-being, as evidenced by her recent online share and dedication to her fitness.

Carrie Underwood exercises for her physical health

Carrie opened up to PEOPLE about her exercise journey, telling the magazine that she used to tackle workouts to slim down to a certain size but has changed her approach over the years.

“I feel like earlier in my career, I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be,” she shared.

“And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.”

Carrie admitted that she often became frustrated when her workouts didn’t achieve the desired results. She learned to accept that exercising is more about the long haul and not necessarily the in-the-moment results she may or may not get.

“I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it’s balance. It is overall taking care of yourself,” she explained of her altered view to breaking a sweat.

To stay in shape while keeping up with her hectic schedule, Carrie usually uses the treadmill, resistance bands, and free weights, resorting to using her fit52 app when she’s on the road.

To further ensure she is making the most of her workouts, Carrie also follows a clean-eating diet, focusing mainly on whole foods and hydration to fuel her body.