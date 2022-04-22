Carrie Underwood pumps iron in gym shorts

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her big guns in skimpy gym shorts and a tight tank while promoting her Fit52 workout app. The country singer is now as much a fitness mogul as she is a music one, with 2020 seeing her drop her wildly popular Fit52 app.

The CALIA founder, also running an athleisurewear clothing empire, has appeared in a new promo photo, posted to the Fit52 Instagram via stories.

Carrie Underwood wows in weights workout

Carrie, who works out regularly and includes both cardio and resistance, was here working on her strength. The photo showed the My Gift singer wowing with her world-famous legs on show as she handled two chunky dumbbells from a yoga mat.

Resting one weight and an arm against the floor while working her tricep with the other, the American Idol winner impressed with a steely strength, also rocking a head-to-toe CALIA outfit. She opted for a baby pink tank with her white shorts, also steering clear of accessories bar a black watch.

Carrie wore her blonde locks swept away from her face and in a ponytail, and her face had determination written all over it.

“What’s up in the app?” a caption read.

Carrie Underwood working out with weights. Pic credit: @fit52/Instagram

Carrie’s app was developed with trainer Eve Overland, who keeps the blonde in tip-top shape. In March 2020, and amid the app’s release, Carrie stated:

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” adding: “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

Carrie Underwood eats super healthy

The A-Lister has also revealed a super healthy diet. She loves Ezekiel bread and berries for breakfast, she tops up her vitamins with smoothies, and she’ll happily tuck into some Tofurky.

“If I’m home, I have an English muffin with peanut butter, but I always keep snacks in my purse when I’m out because I get brain fog when my blood sugar drops — my mouth moves but my sentences don’t make sense,” she has stated, per The List.

Carrie has also shared her nutrition philosophies via her Find Your Path diet and exercise book released two years ago and alongside her app.