Carrie Underwood lifts leg in thigh-skimming shorts

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood continues to prove that her legs are up there with her voice. The American Idol OG, 39, has been sharing photos from Sin City as she wraps up her Las Vegas Residency, even promising she’ll be back for 2023.

The Cry Pretty hitmaker shared stage moments from this year’s Reflection Residency, and it was legs out from the famous blonde.

Carrie Underwood gets active on Las Vegas stage

Carrie served up her performance moments in an extensive gallery shared with her 11 million+ Instagram followers this week while in a series of leggy outfits.

Going glitzy and glam, the mom of two stunned fans as she opened amid red lighting and showed off her pins in a tassel and fringe-effect poncho formed of sparkly blue fabrics.

Pairing it with barely-there shorts and matching cowboy boots, Carrie posed with both arms stretched out on either side of her, also driving fans to swipe for more.

The CALIA by Carrie founder’s gallery went on to show her in the wispy and feather-effect number as she flaunted her rock-hard pins, also bringing in a glittering silver dress, plus a powerful moment as she belted out a number, mic-in-hand. Here, Underwood raised her left leg while putting her entire body into the music, something she’s been doing since day one.

Taking to her caption, Carrie wrote: “And that’s a wrap on #REFLECTION shows for 2022! I’m gonna miss our #Vegas crew, and of course, the fans! We’ll see you next year back at @resortsworldlv but until then, catch us out on the road in a city near you for the #DenimAndRhinestones Tour!”

The Residency sees Underwood joining the slew of A-Lister music faces who’ve held the prestigious Sin City Spot, including Toxic singer Britney Spears, The Voice judge Christina Aguilera, plus legend Celine Dion. Carrie’s 2022 has also been busy with her Stagecoach appearance, where she performed jointly with Guns ‘N Roses face Axl Rose.

Carrie Underwood shows a good heart with charity donation

The Fit52 founder has also been ensuring a portion of ticket proceeds from her Residency goes to a good cause: $1 for every sold ticket goes right to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“They make dreams come true for kids that really need it and really deserve it. So just by being here tonight, having fun with us, and singing along, you guys are making the world a better place for some really awesome kids,” she said, per People.