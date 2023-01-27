Carrie Underwood celebrated the return of the Denim and Rhinestones tour with a cowgirl dance.

The singer danced happily with fellow performer Jimmie Allen. The two showed off their groovy skills with synchronized steps, some twists and twirls, and slides.

Carrie’s song, Denim & Rhinestones, played over the video, and it was a perfect choice. And Carrie was wearing–you guessed it: denim and rhinestones.

The 39-year-old star wouldn’t dance without dazzling fashion, and she had the tall white cowgirl boots to prove it. She paired these with tiny denim shorts that were covered in rhinestones.

Carrie rocked a classic white shirt with a fringey jacket over it. It gave country rock vibes as the fringe swayed with her motion.

The Before He Cheats singer wore her iconic blonde curls loose, and they bounced around freely as she jumped and danced.

Carrie included in the caption of her post, “Us right now because the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour is back in 1 WEEK!” The energetic video earned over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Carrie Underwood hilariously promotes BODYARMOR

Carrie is an extremely successful singer, but she also has a hilarious and charming personality. Altogether, this has made her a highly sought celebrity to endorse products.

The country singer posted a hilarious video to promote BODYARMOR, which is a sports drink.

Carrie set the drink down on a counter in the video as the song The Loneliest Time with Carly Rae Jepson and Rufus Wainwright played over it. Carrie lip-synched the lyrics, “I’m coming back for you,” as though talking to the sports drink.

She then stalked off to work out and have the sports drink in question afterward.

Carrie was endearing, as usual, and she also looked fantastic. Her blond locks were braided into two adorable pigtails that sat on either side of her head.

Carrie Underwood gives her son words of encouragement

Carrie is very busy with her singing career and her brand partnerships, but she always makes time to encourage her son in every milestone, big and small.

The American Idol winner in 2005 posted a throwback video that showed her words of encouragement to her son when he conquered the huge milestone that is potty training.

Carrie captioned her post, “Was looking through photos from last year and stumbled across this video message I sent to my youngest, Jake, regarding his progress in potty training. Enjoy the ridiculous voice and attempts at encouragement.”

The video was both funny and incredibly sweet, and it’s clear that her son is lucky to have a mom like Carrie on his side.