Carrie Underwood dazzled on the CMT Music Awards red carpet over the weekend, and quite literally, as her outfit was all rhinestones and sparkles.

The Before He Cheats singer stunned in a pair of bedazzled shorts with a matching jacket that featured a high neck and long sleeves, covering up the majority of her top.

She continued with the eye-catching style by accessorizing with silver heels and pulling her blonde hair back into a sleek low ponytail to not distract from her ensemble.

She went with a darker makeup look that included a very smokey eye and light pink lipstick and added a pair of chandelier earrings.

Carrie’s incredibly toned legs were the most noticeable and her bronzed skin tone was emphasized by the light from her outfit.

The blonde bombshell thanked her fans in her caption for voting and supporting her, writing, “I had a great time last night at the #CMTAwards … here’s some pics to prove it! ☺️ Thanks to everyone who voted! I want you to know that I saw you guys and how hard you were all working…it really meant a lot!!! ❤️😘❤️.”

Carrie Underwood was nominated for two awards at the CMT Music Awards

Carrie was nominated for Video of the Year for her single Hate My Heart and Female Video of the Year for her song Ghost Story.

Despite not winning, she has a lot to her name with 25 wins at the CMT Awards, the most out of any artist in the history of the awards.

Carrie also took to the stage as a presenter and performed her hit song, Hate My Heart.

Carrie shared photos from the performance in the Instagram carousel, showing herself in a glittering black blazer that featured red hearts all over it, a black corset, and matching shorts.

Carrie recently wrapped up her Denim and Rhinestones tour

The Jesus, Take The Wheel singer recently wrapped up her Denim and Rhinestones Tour in Seattle, having done a staggering 43 shows.

Carrie posted a photo of everyone who helped, showing all of them standing on a stage under her name and the name of the tour.

She thanked her band and crew, as well as her opening act, Jimmie Allen. “Words can’t describe how thankful I am to this band and crew,” she wrote.

Night after night Carrie has shared photos from the tour, including shots in which she was seen dancing, belting out her greatest hits, and thoroughly enjoying the audience who came to see her.

Carrie drinks BodyArmor Lyte drinks for working out

In order to keep fit while on the road, Carrie drinks BodyArmor Lyte and has recently taken part in exercise workshops to promote the sports drink.

The first event, called Lyte Up Nashville, saw Carrie in a tight pink tank top and doing an intense workout that included burpees and jumping jacks.

From there, the team was on the road to promote BodyArmor Lyte, where they did another exercise event called Lyte Up L.A.

Carrie has been a brand ambassador for BodyArmor Lyte for a while now and endorses it frequently on her Instagram.

The drink comes in several different flavors like Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Lemonade. What’s even better? They have 0g of sugar and 0 calories but still replace lost electrolytes during exercise.

Keep an eye on Carrie’s Instagram for updates on future tour dates and perhaps another BodyArmour Lyte event near you.