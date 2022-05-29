Carrie Underwood in weekend bikini with drinking plans

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is showing off her tan in a skimpy bikini as she downs a little alcohol – she even told fans she was “tipsy” afterward. The 39-year-old country singer enjoyed a good wind-down over Memorial Day weekend, posting a selfie and confirming that she was planning an afternoon with something hard to drink.

Posting for her 11 million+ followers, the American Idol winner stunned in a low-key moment.

Carrie Underwood gets her bikini on for Memorial Day weekend

The Cry Pretty singer filmed herself close up and catching rays in a strapless black bikini top with a chic gold clasp.

Kicking back on a towel-laid lounger amid blue skies, greenery, and a parasol nearby, the mom of two wrote: “On today’s agenda” as she held up a fruity-looking cocktail to her lips.

Carrie peeped her super-toned body as she wore minimal makeup and shades, showing off a golden tan and a fancy manicure.

The singer then headed to her vegetable patch, where she joked about the alcohol having gotten to her a little.

Carrie Underwood is outdoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie tends not to post bikini-clad too often, but the leggy shots on her Instagram are plentiful. The Grammy winner might have found fame via her power vocals, but with two fitness brands and a nutrition book, she’s up there as a health icon, too. In 2020, Carrie founded her Fit52 app five years after launching her best-selling CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear line.

Carrie Underwood works out to be ‘stonger’

The fitness junkie opened up to Shape about her mentalities in 2019, revealing:

“I want to be stronger. If I feel good in my clothes, and I’m starting to see some muscles, it just makes me want to keep going. I enjoy how I feel when running up a flight of stairs or picking up my kids or carrying things is easy. I like seeing muscles and feeling progress, so I’m always looking to lift more or do more reps.” Underwood further revealed that her mindset is a no-excuses one.

“You can do sit-ups anywhere. You can be in your hotel room, and you don’t have to leave. You just have to think outside the box, and get creative,” she added.

In 2022, Carrie is fronting BodyArmor sports drinks. She juggles her endorsements and businesses amid her ongoing stellar music career, with June bringing her new Denim & Rhinestones album.