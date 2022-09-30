Carrie Underwood in tiny denim shorts shows vocal power

Carrie Underwood is rocking thigh-skimming denim shorts and wedge sneakers as she prepares for her Denim & Rhinestones tour. Pic credit:

Carrie Underwood is preparing for her latest tour; and from the looks of it, her form is fantastic.

The American Idol alum shared a photo from a recent practice session onstage.

Carrie announced in the caption that her tour was just three weeks away as she garnered excitement for the upcoming concerts.

Carrie posted the picture to her Instagram, where she has 11.8 million followers, many of whom rewarded her with likes and comments.

The Denim & Rhinestones tour is highly anticipated by Carrie and country fans alike.

Carrie rocked an orange-yellow sleeveless shirt as her toned arms held the microphone.

Carrie closed her eyes and belted into the mic as she appeared to be singing her heart out.

She paired her sleeveless shirt with thigh-skimming denim jeans featuring a high waist. Carrie’s medium-length blonde hair was in a center part and cascaded just past her shoulders.

The songstress completed the look with black sneaker-boot combination wedges featuring decorative studs and bright red laces.

Behind Carrie, there was a whole band, including drums, guitars, and other sound equipment. Her caption invited fans to guess which song she was performing when the photo was taken.

Carrie’s caption read, “3 WEEKS AWAY !!! Any guesses on what song I’m rehearsing here? #DenimAndRhinestonesTour 💜💎 🎫: carrieunderwoodofficial.com/tour.”

Carrie received 46k likes for the share and counting, with fans likely excited for her upcoming concerts.

Carrie Underwood drops Denim & Rhinestones album

Denim & Rhinestones was the ninth studio album released by country crooner Carrie Underwood. She dropped the album on June 10 and hyped up the new music during an interview with PEOPLE. Carrie revealed that her upcoming songs would make fans want to sing and feel good, promising an upbeat album.

Carried explained, “I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies, and hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very ‘sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room’ kind of album.”

Carrie had been performing exclusively in Las Vegas, where she enjoyed a lengthy residency. The new tour will allow the singer to get on the road and interact with fans in various cities. Carrie won’t be performing alone– opening act Jimmie Allen will join her.

Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestones tour kicks off October 15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The 43-date tour wraps up on St. Patricks Day in Seattle, Washington.