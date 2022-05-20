Carrie Underwood in thigh-skimming minidress celebrates Vegas

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is dropping jaws in a metallic and thigh-skimming minidress while getting snapped at the perfect moment. The 39-year-old country singer is still enjoying her Las Vegas Residency, and new photos are showing how much fun she’s been having in Sin City.

Posting to Instagram today, the American Idol winner stunned her 11 million+ followers, opening mid-song and with her tassel minidress swishing out, as if defying gravity.

Carrie Underwood flaunts killer legs on Vegas stage

Showing off her world-famous legs, the Fit52 founder belted out her number in her long-sleeved and flashy dress, pairing the number with cute booties in gunmetal.

The gallery also included a duet moment with Sydney Perry as Carrie donned a silver fringe jacket and tiny shorts, with further images showing the blonde beauty in a strapless and coral belted dress.

Tagging herself at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Cry Pretty hitmaker wrote:

“In #Vegas we treat a Wednesday night like it’s the weekend! Awesome crowd and fun with friends on stage! #REFLECTION 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages.”

Carrie is on her Reflection residency, one announced last year. The prestigious music tenure has also been enjoyed by the likes of singers Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.

In May of last year and while announcing her Las Vegas Residency, Carrie wrote: “Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.”

Carrie Underwood says Las Vegas Residency is an ‘honor’

“It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas,” she added. Underwood is now in the news for something else, though, with summer 2022 bringing her new Denim & Rhinestones album.

The My Gift singer juggles her music career amid her entrepreneur one, running both her CALIA by Carrie clothing line and pandemic-launched Fit52 app. Carrie is also upping her endorsement game as she fronts sports drink brand BodyArmour in new promos.