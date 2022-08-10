Carrie Underwood in spandex top and pigtails talks up leg day

Carrie Underwood showed off some of her gym styles as she talked up leg day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Carrie Underwood showed off her gym style as she hopped onto her Instagram page for a little leg day pep-talk video.

The former American Idol star, who rose to fame following her 2005 win on the hit reality series, put some time aside to get her followers revved up for a workout, focusing on the importance of leg day while sporting adorable braided pigtails and a spandex exercise top.

“Hey guys, it’s leg day for me, and I wanted to let you all know some exciting news,” Carrie began in her video introduction.

“People are always asking me about my leg workouts, and my actual leg workouts are coming to the fit52 app,” she continued, adding that the routine has been “adapted for any fitness level” so that anyone can tackle the series successfully.

Carrie captioned the clip with more plugs for the app, saying, “Excited to share my leg workout with the [fit52 family]. Follow [fit52 online] to be the first to know when it’s coming to the app. 💪🏻🏃🏼‍♀️Try fit52 free for 30 days at the link in my bio.”

For the gym gains plug, Carrie rocked an appropriately-practical gym outfit, getting her spandex time in by wearing a high-chested blue top, her blonde hair hanging down in the two braids over her shoulders.

Carrie appeared to have minimal-to-no makeup for her post, and rows of dumbells could be seen in the background behind her.

Fans react to Carrie Underwood’s spandex gym display

Fans of the country singer seemed to be totally behind her following the news of her upcoming app addition and they took to her comment sections to share their thoughts.

“*screaming*!!!!!!!!!!!! SO EXCITED 🦵🦵🦵🦵🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌👊👊👊👊👊👊,” one enthusiastic user shared.

“Jean shorts ain’t ready for my thighs after this drops,” shared someone else with obvious excitement about the upcoming routine.

“Those Legs Carrie❤️❤️🔥🔥,” another follower wrote, seemingly admiring Carrie’s toned lower half, while another person celebrated the fact that the release of the leg day workout had come earlier than Carrie had originally thought.

Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood wears gym shorts while working her arms

While the star keeps busy with her career and parenting her two boys with her ex-NHL pro husband Mike Fisher, Carrie always makes sure to set time aside for her health, taking to the gym frequently to keep her body in shape.

In April, Carrie had fans fired up again after she posted a pic of herself donning some short shorts and a workout tank top, displaying perfect planking form while bringing one weight up to her chest.

Carrie looked fresh and glowing as she tore it up on the gym floor for her arm day, pumping the iron to keep her arms lean and toned.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Carrie had stated that exercise is a very important part of her life while also adding another plug for the fit52 app.

“Fitness is a true passion for me. The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it,” she said.