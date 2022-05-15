Carrie Underwood hikes up leg in skimpy gym shorts

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood is showing off her gym-honed body in flimsy workout shorts and earning herself some top-up cash at the same time. The country superstar and CALIA clothing founder is now the face of sports beverage brand BodyArmor, and she made sure to shout the company out in a recent Instagram share.

Posting for her 11 million+ followers, the American Idol winner shared a mash-up video that included workout scenes, plus her super-toned figure, of course, Underwood was seen brandishing a bottle of BodyArmor.

Carrie Underwood knows good hydration in Body Armour promo

Footage centered around the Lyte Up Austin event with Carrie. “We came. We sweated. We hydrated,” a caption read. Meanwhile, Carrie was seen showing off her sculpted figure in a reddish-pink and bright workout tank flashing a pale orange bra strap. The Cry Pretty hitmaker paired her muscle-flaunting top with matching and leggy shorts, seen as the camera zoomed out.

Wearing her blonde locks back in a ponytail, Carrie held a bottle of BodyArmor, announcing that she was about to do one of her “favorite” workouts, “so grab your BodyArmor.” The camera then swung to an energetic outdoor workout, after which Carrie was seen posing with participants as she flaunted her world-famous legs.

The fitness queen, also CEO of her Fit52 app, hashtagged #LYTEUPAustin, with the post originally shared by BodyArmor’s Instagram.

Swipes then showed Underwood sipping from a bottle, posing with trainer Eve Overland, and kicking up a leg in her skimpy shorts. Here, Underwood showed off her steady balance, also raising her leg pretty high for a power kick to the front.

Carrie Underwood speaks out on big brand deal

Carrie made 2021 headlines for joining forces with BodyArmor.

“I have spent probably the past 15 years working on myself and falling more and more in love with health and fitness,” she told CNBC. “So it just all ties it together and I love that I’ve been able to create this big web of health and fitness things going on in my life.” Meanwhile, the brand’s CEO Mike Repole stated: “Carrie is what we’re seeing in a lot of consumers. … She’s a mom and she’s a wife. She’s got two kids and she’s on the run, and she leads this hectic lifestyle and she has a need for healthy hydration.”

Also fronting sports brands are singers Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, plus Hollywood actors Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot.