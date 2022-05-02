Carrie Underwood hikes up leg in Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood smiling close up. Pic credit: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood is yanking up one of her killer legs while stunning in Daisy Dukes. The country singer, 39, has been making headlines for her recent performance at the Stagecoach festival, and she’s been capturing the event on social media.

Posting over the weekend, the Cry Pretty hitmaker shared stage shots from the night, seeing her belting out a power number and making sure those famous legs were on display.

Carrie Underwood flaunts world-famous legs on stage

The blonde was photographed mid-song in photos now topping 200,000 likes as she wore frayed black Daisy Dukes.

The American Idol winner whipped her hair around while grimacing, wearing a graphic black tee showing off her gym-honed arms. She completed her country-infused outfit with little heeled booties in black. The shots also featured Axl Rose, who joined Underwood on stage for a series of Guns N’ Roses songs.

Carrie, also celebrating her Las Vegas Residency this year amid her Denim & Rhinestones album release this summer, wrote:

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose.”

Carrie Underwood opens up on new album

Anyone wanting new music from Carrie Underwood should bookmark June 10, the release date for her new album. “I can’t wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for Denim & Rhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET!” Carrie wrote earlier this year while showing off the album cover as she posed in a stunning denim dress.

“I feel like people are going to hear everything and [get] some warm fuzzies and hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to,” Carrie told People. “It’s a very ‘sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room’ kind of album.” She added: “This is one thing that I’ve wanted to do. Literally, my whole career, I’ve wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me.”

Carrie’s performances and album release come as she continues other aspects of her career, not limited to running her CALIA by Carrie clothing line, plus her 2020-founded Fit52 workout app. Husband Mike Fisher even joins in on the app for joint workouts. Carrie is also the author of her Find Your Path diet and nutrition book, released alongside her app.