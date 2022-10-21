Carrie Underwood was seen looking gorgeous as she performs on stage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

When it comes to performing, Carrie Underwood always knows how to bring the house down. She was performing in Lexington for her Denim and Rhinestones Tour and she looked fantastic.

She was seen on a flaming stage singing her heart out. She wore a shimmery tank top that was tucked into a pair of black Daisy Dukes. The shorts had an edgy twist with chains lacing up the seams.

To add some country glamour, she wore black and white knee-high cowboy boots.

To accessorize the outfit, the Before He Cheats singer wore a cropped motorcycle jacket with a thick silver belt to sell her cowgirl look.

For her hair, she kept her blond locks in her signature beach waves that looked absolutely stunning.

The Denim and Rhinestones Tour has started recently, kicking off in early October in Gainsville. The tour plans to stop in 43 U.S. cities and conclude in Seattle. This is her latest tour since her Cry Pretty tour in 2019.

Carrie Underwood takes her country glamour backstage

To promote her tour, Carrie Underwood decided to give the Today Show a sneak peek at what the tour looks like from behind the scenes.

The If I Didn’t Love You singer wore a bright pink tank top with a pair of cut-off shorts. The shorts were black with purple paint splatter around the front.

To accessorize, she wore an oversized long-line denim jacket, chunky rings, a silver chain belt, and stacked necklaces that sported large colorful stones.

She put her hair in a side part and wore her signature beach curls that cascaded on her shoulders.

Carrie kept her makeup simple with dark brown eyeshadow with pink lip gloss.

Carrie Underwood loves a real singer

The Jesus Takes the Wheel singer has been known for her killer vocals since her time on American Idol. Her voice is something she takes seriously and strives to give her fans a good show. While interviewing with Rolling Stone, she admitted her disdain for artists who didn’t hold that same pride.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good,” she told the publication. “Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.”

She continued to say that she didn’t respect these artists because they shouldn’t have recorded themselves singing notes that they couldn’t really perform.