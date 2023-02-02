Carrie Underwood shows her legs in Daisy Dukes in a new ad for BodyArmor.

The country singer is one of two official partners for the sports drink brand that is not a professional athlete, the other being fellow singer Jennifer Lopez.

In the clip, the 39-year-old Underwood looked sensational as she let her blonde hair flow over her shoulders.

She made her casual outfit look fashionable as she put on an unbuttoned plaid shirt with a fitted t-shirt underneath.

The Inside Your Heaven singer does not play around with leg day as she rocked a pair of dark red shorts to complete the look.

Underwood said in the BodyArmor ad that she is a fan of all the flavors, which include Strawberry Grape, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Lime, Strawberry Banana, and Orange Mango.

Get Carrie Underwood’s killer legs with her workout routine

Underwood’s sensational legs don’t come without hard work.

Not only does her fitness routine adds to her stunning looks, but it also helps with stamina while she performs for several hours on stage.

In an interview with Shape magazine, her trainer Eve Overland revealed her workout routine.

Overland told the outlet that the singer works out almost on a daily basis. She is able to push herself by using the push-and-pull method, which consists of push movements for one body part and pull for the other.

“Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises,” Overland said, continuing.

“Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups, so she gets a lot of frequency with lower-body exercises without overworking it on any given day. This approach has contributed to her amazing strength as well as sculpted physique.”

For leg day, Carrie performs squats, deadlifts, and lunges. She also goes for lateral band walks, hamstring curls, leg press machine, and cable straight leg kickbacks.

For her upper body, Carrie performs chest presses and tricep extensions.

Carrie Underwood announced her return to the Denim and Rhinestone tour

Underwood is going back on the road with The Denim and Rhinestones tour in support of her ninth studio album of the same name.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page with a photo of the tour rehearsal, writing,

“Getting back into the swing of things for the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! 😉 See you out there?”

Her first stop on the ongoing tour is in the Miami-Dade Arena on Thursday, and she will perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on February 4.

Underwood released Denim & Rhinestones last year in the summer with the singles Ghost Story and Hate My Heart.