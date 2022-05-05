Carrie Underwood glitters up in leggy Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Carrie Underwood is flaunting her jaw-dropping legs in belted Daisy Dukes and going full country in cowboy booties with a bit of glitter for good measure.

The 39-year-old country icon is fresh from stage performances at this year’s Stagecoach festival, one seeing her joining Guns ‘N Roses face Axl Rose on stage and belting out a duet.

Carrie Underwood stuns in tiny Daisy Dukes

Fans are still gushing over photos of the American Idol OG on stage, where the famous legs were out.

Posting photos from the event to her Instagram, Carrie impressed her 11 million followers with a gallery, one kicking off with a rear shot as she serenaded a massive crowd. Here only peeping her outfit as she wore a CARRIECOACH-embellished fringe jacket, the mom of two drove fans to swipe, where it was all Daisy Dukes and purple sparkles.

Showing the results of her hardcore workouts, the Fit52 founder was photographed all hair blowing in the night breeze as she flaunted her famous pins in her minuscule denim shorts, also pairing her purple boots with a tight tank top.

Proving she’s got the best legs in the biz, the Cry Pretty hitmaker continued her gallery with moments taking in the powerful night, and a caption suggested she was, indeed, quite blown away.

“I am still on a high from @stagecoach. So many fun moments!!” she wrote.

The leggy snap, seen below, was quickly reposted to fan accounts. Carrie’s post, meanwhile, has topped 96,000 likes. It comes ahead of the June 10 release of her Denim & Rhinestones album.

The Stagecoach Guns ‘N Roses duet clearly means a lot to the singer, though, who opened up back in 2020 on The Tonight Show, stating: “It was kind of a lifelong dream of mine I never thought would happen,” as she took herself to a GNR concert. Of meeting the Axl Rose, she added: “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing. But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Carrie Underwood taps into herself

More recently, Underwood opened up to Taste of Country before her EP release. “I feel like everything that I’ve done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me,” she said, adding: “And it’s fun to be able to kind of tap into that. And to some extent, I guess you do kind of have to be a bit of an actress to like go there, but that’s what’s so fun about it.”

