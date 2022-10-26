Carrie Underwood continues to kill it on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, which is in its first month. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Carrie Underwood has gone full steam ahead on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, and the outfits combined with the visuals look pretty magical.

Carrie has kept her 11.9 million Instagram followers updated on her tour happenings, and the latest stop, in Milwaukee, looked like a blast.

The country crooner blessed her fans with a four-part carousel this week featuring Carrie’s fabulous outfits and the beautiful set designs that fans enjoyed.

The post was well-received, with 30k likes and counting, plus 200 comments.

This particular IG post documented her Sunday show, giving a new meaning to Sunday fun day.

Carrie sang her heart out, worked the stage, and had a little help from a special guest.

Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts and rhinestone boots

The first photo showed Carrie with her hands on the mic as flames surrounded her, adding a beautiful aesthetic to the shot.

Carrie’s outfit was a fashion moment with patchwork from head to toe, added to her signature Daisy Duke shorts which showed off her killer legs. She wore a long-sleeve silver shirt with disco-ball effects and small mirrors throughout the top, which was tucked into her jeans. She kept her shorts in place with an embellished and glittery belt, and her bottoms were also magnificent.

The shorts featured patchwork on the sides with animal print and more reflective pieces, adding to the glamorous vibe of the look.

A swipe right showed Carrie belting her heart out in a matching jacket and shorts set previously seen in earlier shows. The ensemble was from The Blonds, and the Tropical Spring Summer 2018 collection, with pink fringe added just for Carrie.

The third pic was a visual masterpiece with Carrie and another singer adding perfect symmetry as they arched their backs in unison. The backdrop was equally rewarding with geometric shapes and purple, red, and orange coloring.

Carrie Underwood talks new tour

Last week, Carrie spoke with TODAY to discuss her upcoming tour and what fans could expect. She also revealed that her son was beginning to realize her level of fame.

Carrie said about her tour, “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”

She also shared that her seven-year-old would visit for a few stops on tour to watch his mama perform.