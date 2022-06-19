Carrie Underwood flaunts thigh-highs in shredded Daisy Dukes

Carrie Underwood close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Carrie Underwood is thigh-highs game strong as she slips back into her signature Daisy Dukes.

The 39-year-old Cry Pretty singer has been upping the stage action on her Instagram this year – alongside enjoying her Las Vegas Residency, the blonde has performed at Stagecoach and the recent CMA Fest. In a share for her 11 million+ followers last week, Carrie showed off her famous pins while belting out a number, and fans loved it.

Carrie Underwood’s got Daisy Dukes action in thigh-highs

The American Idol winner posted a small gallery, one showing her performing for a massive crowd and rocking an edgy black look.

The CALIA founder highlighted her world-famous legs as she wore a tiny and shredded pair of Daisy Dukes, plus a strapless and fitted dark bustier with red hues.

Wearing her long blonde locks down, Carrie flashed her pearly whites as she added in racy thigh boots, with a glittery silver necklace and bracelet adding bling.

Carrie tagged herself in Nashville, TN and at the CMA Fest. The event was this year also attended by singers Jason Aldean and Jessie James Decker. Photos largely showed the mom of two mic-in-hand as she delivered her favorite tracks.

In an upbeat caption, Carrie wrote: “We had so much fun last night at #CMAFest! So much energy in that crowd! Hope you all are having fun in our fine city! Thanks for coming out to party! #DenimAndRhinestones.” The hashtag pertains to Carrie’s latest album Denim & Rhinestones, released June 10. The EP comes in the wake of Carrie’s 2020-dropped My Gift album, plus her My Savior one, released last year.

Underwood has been thanking fans for their support in the nine days following the album’s release. Shortly before the weekend, the Southbound singer uploaded a photo of herself in the denim minidress donned for the album cover, writing: “Thanks for all the love for #DenimAndRhinestones so far! Do you all have a favorite song? Hopefully even more than one? 😉 Listen at the link in bio.”

Carrie Underwood delights fans with new Denim & Rhinestones album

Speaking to Apple Music amid the album release last week, Carrie revealed one aspect of her personality that she feels has strengthened her.

“I’m highly critical of myself in every way to be honest, which I think is one of the things that has pushed me and helped me get where I’m at. There’s nothing more humbling than comping your own vocals and being like wow, is that what I sound like?” the Fit52 founder dished.