Carrie Underwood flaunts stunning body in gym shorts

Carrie Underwood is showing off her world-famous legs and how she keeps them in tip-top shape.

The 39-year-old country singer and CALIA clothing designer is also CEO of her Fit52 app – the workout app launched in 2020 has now built up a cult following and promo regularly includes Carrie herself.

Shortly before the weekend, Fit52 updated its Instagram with a tutorial slideshow, one including Sumo squats from Carrie, plus a leggy shorts look.

Stunning the camera in skimpy blue shorts and a pale pink tank, Carrie was seen raising a leg while in motion as she flaunted her chiseled and shapely pins, plus her toned arms and shoulders.

The Southbound hitmaker added in cute matching pink sneakers, also wearing her signature blonde locks back in a ponytail. A caption addressed followers, reading:

“How does the fit52 fam love to work their legs you ask… Swipe to see our community’s 5 go-to moves to light up their legs and get their sweat on!”

Fans then got the “TOP 5 LEG MOVES” promised in the opening slide – some came via models, but Carrie did return for her impressive squats as she modeled tight black leggings.

Carrie Underwood has a ‘killer set of legs’

Continuing as it name-dropped its founder, Fit52 added: “It’s no secret that our founder @carrieunderwood has a killer set of legs. We’ll be spilling the tea on her exact leg workout routine soon. Get excited!”

Carrie regularly tops lists of best celebrity legs, and nobody complains when she belts out numbers in Daisy Dukes or mini dresses.

Carrie has also opened up on her workouts, including how they’ve changed as she’s gotten older.

Carrie Underwood says workout focus shifted with age

Speaking to In Style in 2020, the mom of two dished:

“In my 20s I was all about cardio and anything that made me sweat. Now that I’m 37 and have two kids, I’m focused on getting the most out of my workout time. I do lower-impact exercises with higher weights, and I try to maximize each and every rep. I like doing leg presses and weighted squats. These days it’s less about the burpees and sprinting around — my knees can’t always handle that.”

Carrie is a mother to sons Jacob and Isaiah, both shared with husband Mike Fisher.

The former NHL player has even joined his famous wife for joint workouts on the app, one now adding to the portfolio of Carrie’s fitness brands.